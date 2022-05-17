We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Why Burrata Has Been Dubbed the Charcuterie Star of Summer

A ball of burrata sits among tomatoes, peaches, and basil.
artem evdokimov/Shutterstock.com

Thanks to their no-heat-required, easy prep, charcuterie boards are an easy dinner solution as temperatures rise. While they’ve been popular for quite a while, a new addition is putting charcuterie back in the spotlight.

Burrata is slated to be the big charcuterie trend of summer. But if you’ve never heard of it, let alone eaten it, you’re certainly not alone.

Burrata is a cheese, and while it might look a bit like mozzarella, it’s very different from most of the cheeses you normally see on a board.

In fact, the trend this summer (which actually started last summer) is for burrata to be the only cheese on your charcuterie board. Shocking, we know, but there’s a good reason for this.

Burrata is a dumpling-shaped, soft Italian cheese made from cow’s milk. The exterior is actually made from mozzarella, but the interior is a blend of cheese curds and cream. The flavor is a milky, rich, buttery taste that can be paired with just about everything.

People are serving it like Meg Quinn’s board, shown above. Instead of loading up different cheeses, burrata is placed in the center, and surrounded by summer fruits, like peaches and tomatoes. You can also add some meats if you prefer, and accent with herbs, like basil and mint.

If you’ll be entertaining this summer, don’t forget to add some burrata to your appetizer board.

