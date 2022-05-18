What to Know About the Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers Recall

If you or your little ones have a real sweet tooth, you might want to check your pantry. Three popular candies are currently under voluntary recall.

Varieties of Mars Wrigley’s Skittles, Starburst, and Life Saver gummies have been recalled due to the potential of a thin piece of metal being inside the packaging. It could potentially be in the gummies, as well.

The recall was voluntarily issued by the company and includes the following products:

STARBURST Gummies Original Share Size, 3.5 oz

STARBURST Gummies Original Peg Pack, 5.8 oz

STARBURST Gummies Sours Share Size, 3.5 oz

STARBURST Gummies Sours Peg Pack, 5.8 oz

STARBURST Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack, 5.8 oz

LIFE SAVERS Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack, 7 and 3.22 oz.

LIFE SAVERS Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack, 7 oz.

LIFE SAVERS Sour Gummies Peg Pack, 7 oz.

SKITTLES Gummies Original Peg Pack, 5.8 oz.

SKITTLES Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch, 12 oz.

SKITTLES Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack, 5.8 and 2.93 oz.

SKITTLES Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch, 12 oz.

SKITTLES Sour Gummies Peg Pack, 5.8 oz.

If you’re unsure if your product is included in the recall, you can check the first three digits of the manufacturer’s code on the back of the packaging. If the digits match those listed on the FDA’s website, your product is officially included in the recall.

The recall is also nationwide. The products in question were distributed from a third-party manufacturer throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. At this writing, however, there have been no reports of illness or injury.

If your snacks are on the list, the FDA recommends tossing them. If you have any further questions, you can call Mars Wrigley a 1-800-651-2564 or fill out the contact form on the website.