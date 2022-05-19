Are Cookware Sets Worth Your Hard-Earned Cash?

If you’ve been browsing cookware, you’ve seen all kinds of sets, from minimalist stainless-steel pots and pans to colorfully enameled cast iron. But do you really need to spring for the whole set at once?

According to one chef, cookware sets aren’t always the best way to build up your kitchen supplies.

Carrie Nahabedian, co-owner and executive chef at Brindille in Chicago, told PureWow that you’re likely overspending when you purchase an entire set of cookware. This is because your decision could be driven by the trendy, matching appearance of a set, rather than your actual cooking needs.

Sure, it might look gorgeous, but in terms of practicality, it’s unlikely you’ll ever need everything that comes in the set.

Instead, Nahabedian recommends buying your pots and pans separately, and focusing on the quality and longevity of each individual piece.

“Some of my favorite pans cost $20,” Nahabedian said. “And I’ve had them for decades.”

When you buy individually, you can also tailor each purchase to a specific need. For example, if you want only dishwasher-safe options, or if you’re prioritizing your budget, slowly building up your collection one piece at a time might be best.

So, if you’re on the market for new cookware, it’s a good idea to carefully consider how often you’ll actually use the entire set. In the long run, choosing one versatile piece might serve your cooking habits (and your budget) much better.