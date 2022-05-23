There has been no shortage of quality content on Netflix this month. This week, though, one of the services’ biggest releases of 2022 is finally here.

Stranger Things finally debuts this week, and it marks the penultimate season of the hit series. All of your favorite characters are returning—yes, including Hopper, according to the trailer—and we might all finally know what makes Hawkins, Indiana, so special.

Of course, Stranger Things isn’t the only thing coming your way this week. If you want to make some watching plans until the series returns, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 23, 2022:

May 23 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 : The manga series’ adaptation gets a second season. Godspeed: A man travels to stop his friend’s true love from marrying another while also coping with a military injury. Sea of Love: Sea animal friends go on ocean adventures in this kids’ series.



Play Video

May 24 Ricky Gervais: SuperNature: The comedian’s special hits Netflix.

May 25 The Circle: Season 4: The Circle finale is here. Larva Pendant: Larva friends have silly adventures in the city in this short film. Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5: Phil goes to even more locations for even more delicious food. Dazzling Mirage: A woman navigates sickle cell anemia.



Play Video

May 26 My Little Pony: Make Your Mark : The ponies have even more adventures. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 : Ash continues his quest to become a Pokemon master.



Play Video