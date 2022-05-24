What to Know About the Peanut Butter Recall

Unfortunately, there’s another food recall. If you just checked your Skittles or Starbursts, it’s now time to grab the peanut butter.

Jif peanut butter has been recalled for potential salmonella.

May 20, the J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall for several of its peanut butter products. As of press time, the outbreak has reached 12 states, and the CDC and FDA are assisting in investigating the spread. So far, 14 people had reported illnesses.

If you have Jif peanut butter in your kitchen and want to find out if it’s included in the recall, look at the lot code numbers. These are typically located below the barcode in small font, near the bottle of the label. The recalled products have lot code numbers starting at 1274425 and extending through 2140425. The key is to look for code numbers that include 425 in the 5th-7th digit position.

If, however, you need more specific product information, the FDA has a comprehensive list of products on its website.

For those who have the items in their home, the FDA recommended throwing away the peanut butter immediately. Then, you should sanitize any surfaces the container came into contact with.

You can report adverse reactions or ask any questions at the Jif website or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

While Jif is the only brand affected at the moment, if you want, this might be the time to try making your own nut butter.