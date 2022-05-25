The FDA Says No to This Avocado Storage Hack

Everyone loves a good hack—after all, they can make life easier. One that recently went viral, though, has gotten the no-go from the Food and Drug Administration.

Storing avocados in water in your fridge is a popular internet hack, but unfortunately, it could also be dangerous, according to the FDA.

If you’ve seen the hack before, people toss their avocados in a large container, fill it with water, and then put it in the fridge. According to those who have tried it, the trick can keep avocados good for up to a month.

So, what’s the problem?

Well, unfortunately, avocado skin can carry bacteria and germs, including listeria. The FDA warned that human pathogens could be transferred into the water. Then, when submerged, those bacteria could continue to thrive. Over time, they could even sink through the avocado’s skin and into the flesh. This means disinfecting and cleaning them after storage won’t help protect you.

The issue with the hack is similar to the reasons why you should actually be washing your avocados before eating them. If bacteria is on the fruit’s skin, it could come in contact with the flesh when being chopped.

To avoid exposure, the FDA recommends washing the fruit with lukewarm water and a fruit scrubbing brush before consumption.

While there are legitimate ways to prolong the life of your avocado, unfortunately, this social media hack has been debunked and is best avoided.