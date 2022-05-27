We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Need to Keep Drinks Cool? Grab a Pack of Balloons

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Writer

Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

About LifeSavvy
@heysheashea
| 1 min read
A group of blown up balloons are grouped together.
Inna Vlasova/Shutterstock.com

Memorial Day weekend is here, and summer has its unofficial kickoff. With the warm weather comes outdoor entertaining, and if you’re looking for a clever way to keep drinks cold, you might want to grab some balloons.

Frozen balloons are the easiest, non-messy way to keep your drinks cool during outdoor entertaining.

Yes, of course, ice and a good old-fashioned cooler will work. However, as time goes on, the ice begins to melt, leaving behind a sloshing, potentially dirty mess. Plus, reaching your hand into ice-cold water isn’t fun regardless of how much you want that beer.

Balloons are the answer.

Ueerdand 1700 Pack Water Balloons

Keep drinks cold and color bright with this trick.

Amazon

$11.99
 

You’ll fill the balloons with water, making sure to vary the sizes so they fit between spaces better. Then, place them into a bucket or other container and place them in the freezer. Allow them to sit until completely frozen.

When solid, toss them into your container of choice with your drinks. Now, you’ve got a mess-proof way to keep your drinks cool in the summer heat. Plus, when they do melt, there’s the potential for a water balloon fight.

Whether you’re planning a Memorial Day cookout or you know you’ll be hosting the Fourth of July this year, water balloons might be the best-kept secret of summer entertaining.

READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »
LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?