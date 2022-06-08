Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

Leather has held a place in offices for a long time, especially in high-end workplaces. But it’s no longer reserved only for the extravagant chairs you picture residing in a floor-to-ceiling walnut room. Harber London’s Leather Desk Mat brings quality material to your office in a modern fashion.

Stylish and Functional

Before receiving Harber London’s mat, I was questioning its purpose. My thinking was, “There’s nothing to it; it’s just a mat.” As soon as I opened the box, that opinion changed. The look and feel of the leather wins you over immediately.

My desk had a bit of character before with my plants, but overall, it seemed pretty lackluster. Once I added the leather mat, it felt like a whole different workspace. This layer of texture and color elevated its look drastically. I have to say, I enjoy sitting at my desk a bit more since it feels like a happier space.

The surface of the leather is not only easy on the eyes, but it’s also quite functional. The slight traction it provides functions as an effortless mouse pad.

Writing on the mat is even smoother than using a mouse on it. Your pen digs a bit deeper into your paper when on the soft mat compared to a hard desk. This is primarily beneficial for writing on single sheets of paper, cards, and sticky notes.

Another functionality is the mat’s wire cut-out. This allows you to neatly run wires. This is most useful for a Mac keyboard’s charging cable, but it can be utilized for laptop chargers as well. It’s a nice minor feature, but it probably won’t sway your purchasing decision.

Quality Materials and Craftsmanship

Knowing a bit of the company’s backstory makes the final product all the better. Harber London is a family-owned brand that utilizes high quality materials in their simplistic designs. Every product sold is made by hand.

Harber London always uses full-grain leather, which is the highest quality option. According to Mahi Leather, this type of leather is the strongest and most durable and does not have to be sanded. This leaves more strength between fibers and makes for a more long-lasting product.

Initially, I assumed the mat would scuff easily, which made me a bit nervous to use it. At this price point, you worry that one small misstep could cost you quite a bit of money. I was pleasantly surprised and relieved to observe its durability.

There were a few times I was sure I accidentally scratched it, yet I didn’t. This mat even managed to remain scuff-free after a cat brawl took place on it. Don’t get me wrong, you can scratch the leather mat, but it just takes more than a small accident to do so.

It is relatively simple to get small pen marks off the mat’s surface. It didn’t fare as well against permanent marker, but that is to be expected. Make sure to follow the care instructions so your mat will have the longest lifespan possible.

The use of leather will deter some from purchasing as there is always a question of its sustainability. I will say that the durability of this mat gives its life longevity, which certainly offsets some of the manufacturing harm.

Harber London’s choice to use vegetable-tanned leather also lessens its footprint. According to CarlFriedrik, the process a hide undergoes to become vegetable-tanned leather uses natural tannins rather than harsh chemicals. Leather tanned with those chemicals cannot biodegrade whereas these leathers can.

All in all, it is far more sustainable than some plastic mat options out there.

For the backing material, there is a choice of wool felt or microfiber. This unit has a wool backing. There is some minor fraying along the perimeter, but it’s barely worth noting.

The wool keeps the mat from sliding around my desk. It also offers the desk an extra layer of protection. If you have a more slippery surface such as glass, you may want to select the microfiber option as that will have a better grip.

Harber London does offer desk mats made of wool felt or microfiber if you are looking for more budget-friendly options.

Should You Buy a Leather Desk Mat?

There is no doubt that this is a great desk mat. It looks great, functions well, and is made of high-quality materials. Those materials and the care that comes with a hand-crafted product will cost you, though.

The unit I reviewed is an XL size, which is just larger than 31 x 17in (78.74 x 43.18cm). This would cost you $192. The smallest size comes in at $128. It’s worth mentioning that the standard prices on the website are in euros, so don’t be deceived. With this high price tag, whether you should buy it or not depends on your perception of the price.

If you have a valuable desk that is worth protecting, I highly recommend getting a Harber London Leather Desk Mat. If you want to elevate the look of a lower-quality desk, this is a great option since you can select your ideal color and size.

On the other hand, if you have a desk you don’t care much about and you’re just looking for a better writing surface, there are certainly other desk pads that would suit you better. You wouldn’t get the quality offered by this mat, but you will get the function for a fraction of the price.

This Harber London Leather Desk Mat is a great addition to many desk setups. If you think it is worth the price, you’ll certainly be happy with the product you receive.