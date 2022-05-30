You’ve likely already marathon-watched all of Stranger Things, but the good news is that Netflix is swooping in with more content. Plus, this week marks the beginning of June, which means a plethora of new content.
This week, you can expect Interceptor, a Netflix original military thriller starring Elsa Pataky, a new season of the hit reality competition series The Floor is Lava, and classic films like Titanic and Steel Magnolias. Basically, there’s a little something for everyone.
If you’re wondering what to watch post Stranger Things, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 30, 2022.
- May 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal: Bheem attempts to return a little girl’s teddy bear at the Taj Mahal.
- May 31
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1: Watch the four turtle brothers uncover their powers.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1: The Ninja Turtles are brought to life in CGI in this iteration of the series.
- June 1
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy: Will Ferrell’s famous film about an over-the-top anchorman comes to streaming.
- Dear John: A woman falls in love with a soldier but deployment separates them.
- Dumb and Dumber: Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels star in this comedy about two friends who become embroiled in a kidnapping plot.
- Edge of Seventeen: When a girl’s best friend begins dating her brother, she must come to terms with the changes in her life.
- Eraser: A U.S. marshall attempts to shield government witnesses.
- His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass: Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig star in this first installment of the Phillip Pullman novel adaptations.
- June 1 [Con’t]
- Lean on Me: Morgan Freeman stars in this film about a principal working to turn around a high school and help his students.
- Léon: The Professional: A young girl attempts to become an assassin to avenge her family.
- Life as We Know It: A must learn to get along after their friends are killed, and they must care for the lost couple’s daughter.
- Mission: Impossible: The first installment in Tom Cruise’s famous action-adventure series hits Netflix.
- Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol: Ethan Hunt must clear the IMF’s name after the agency is framed for a terrorist attack.
- Mission: Impossible II: Ethan Hunt must stop a deadly virus from being used as a weapon.
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday: Mr. Bean attempts a vacation in the south of France.
- June 1 [Con’t]
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Clark Griswold attempts to plan the perfect Christmas, but it doesn’t go like he’s like it to.
- Soul Plane: After a terrible flying experience, a man sues an airline and begins his own.
- Steel Magnolias: Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, and Sally Field star in this classic, Southern film about the interconnected lives of women at a beauty shop.
- The Amazing Spider-Man: Andrew Garfield’s spiderman comes to Netflix.
- The Boy: A nanny is hired to look after a couple’s son who turns out to be a doll.
- The Departed: An undercover cop and a spy for a crime organization infiltrate one another’s jobs.
- The Fighter: A former MMA fighter must compete again due to a powerful racketeer.
- June 1
- The Girl Next Door: Two girls are sent to live with their twisted aunt.
- The Hurt Locker: A sergeant assigned to a bomb squad is at odds with his team.
- The Players Club: A woman becomes a stripper in order to pay for college and help her child but must avoid the seedier sides of the club.
- Titanic: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett star in this famous historical romance.
- Troy: Brad Pitt stars as Achilles in this film that depicts the legendary Trojan War.
- Vegas Vacation: The Griswolds are back, but this time, it’s for a vacation to Las Vegas.
- We Are Marshall: After 75 members, staff, and boosters of the Marshall football team die in a plane crash, a new coach is determined to bring pride back to the team.
- June 2
- Borgen: Power & Glory: An oil dispute in Greenland is on the verge of becoming a crisis in this political drama.
- The DUFF: A high school learns she’s the “DUFF” (designated ugly, fat friend) of her friend group and enlists a friend to help her overcome the title.
- Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake: Yuri Marçal’s comedy special comes to Netflix.
- June 3
- As the Crow Flies: A fan begins working in her idol’s newsroom but realizes the business has secrets.
- Floor Is Lava: Season 2: Don’t touch the ground in this Netflix reality competition series.
- Interceptor: An army captain has to protect a mission interceptor station.
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?: A famed Norwegian cop is caught dealing illegal drugs.
- The Perfect Mother: A mother believes in her daughter’s innocence after she’s accused of a crime and sets out to absolve her.
- Surviving Summer: A teen from New York is sent to Australia and becomes involved in a surfer’s inner circle.
- Two Summers: A group of wealthy friends reunites decades after one is the victim of a sexual assault by someone in the group.
- June 5
- Straight Up: A man and woman navigate their relationship while trying to decipher their sexualities.