You’ve likely already marathon-watched all of Stranger Things, but the good news is that Netflix is swooping in with more content. Plus, this week marks the beginning of June, which means a plethora of new content.

This week, you can expect Interceptor, a Netflix original military thriller starring Elsa Pataky, a new season of the hit reality competition series The Floor is Lava, and classic films like Titanic and Steel Magnolias. Basically, there’s a little something for everyone.

If you’re wondering what to watch post Stranger Things, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 30, 2022.

May 30 Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal: Bheem attempts to return a little girl’s teddy bear at the Taj Mahal.

May 31 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1: Watch the four turtle brothers uncover their powers. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1: The Ninja Turtles are brought to life in CGI in this iteration of the series.



June 1 Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy: Will Ferrell’s famous film about an over-the-top anchorman comes to streaming. Dear John: A woman falls in love with a soldier but deployment separates them. Dumb and Dumber: Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels star in this comedy about two friends who become embroiled in a kidnapping plot. Edge of Seventeen: When a girl’s best friend begins dating her brother, she must come to terms with the changes in her life. Eraser: A U.S. marshall attempts to shield government witnesses. His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass: Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig star in this first installment of the Phillip Pullman novel adaptations.



June 1 [Con’t] Lean on Me: Morgan Freeman stars in this film about a principal working to turn around a high school and help his students. Léon: The Professional: A young girl attempts to become an assassin to avenge her family. Life as We Know It: A must learn to get along after their friends are killed, and they must care for the lost couple’s daughter. Mission: Impossible: The first installment in Tom Cruise’s famous action-adventure series hits Netflix. Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol: Ethan Hunt must clear the IMF’s name after the agency is framed for a terrorist attack. Mission: Impossible II: Ethan Hunt must stop a deadly virus from being used as a weapon. Mr. Bean’s Holiday: Mr. Bean attempts a vacation in the south of France.



June 1 [Con’t] National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Clark Griswold attempts to plan the perfect Christmas, but it doesn’t go like he’s like it to. Soul Plane: After a terrible flying experience, a man sues an airline and begins his own. Steel Magnolias: Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, and Sally Field star in this classic, Southern film about the interconnected lives of women at a beauty shop. The Amazing Spider-Man: Andrew Garfield’s spiderman comes to Netflix. The Boy: A nanny is hired to look after a couple’s son who turns out to be a doll. The Departed: An undercover cop and a spy for a crime organization infiltrate one another’s jobs. The Fighter: A former MMA fighter must compete again due to a powerful racketeer.



June 1 The Girl Next Door: Two girls are sent to live with their twisted aunt. The Hurt Locker: A sergeant assigned to a bomb squad is at odds with his team. The Players Club: A woman becomes a stripper in order to pay for college and help her child but must avoid the seedier sides of the club. Titanic: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett star in this famous historical romance. Troy: Brad Pitt stars as Achilles in this film that depicts the legendary Trojan War. Vegas Vacation: The Griswolds are back, but this time, it’s for a vacation to Las Vegas. We Are Marshall: After 75 members, staff, and boosters of the Marshall football team die in a plane crash, a new coach is determined to bring pride back to the team.



June 2 Borgen: Power & Glory: An oil dispute in Greenland is on the verge of becoming a crisis in this political drama. The DUFF: A high school learns she’s the “DUFF” (designated ugly, fat friend) of her friend group and enlists a friend to help her overcome the title. Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake: Yuri Marçal’s comedy special comes to Netflix.



