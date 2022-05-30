We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of May 30, 2022

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Writer

Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

About LifeSavvy
@heysheashea
| 3 min read
Elsa Pataky and Mayen Mehta star in Netflix's 'The Interceptor.'
Elsa Pataky and Mayen Mehta star in Netflix’s Interceptor.

You’ve likely already marathon-watched all of Stranger Things, but the good news is that Netflix is swooping in with more content. Plus, this week marks the beginning of June, which means a plethora of new content.

This week, you can expect Interceptor, a Netflix original military thriller starring Elsa Pataky, a new season of the hit reality competition series The Floor is Lava, and classic films like Titanic and Steel Magnolias. Basically, there’s a little something for everyone.

If you’re wondering what to watch post Stranger Things, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 30, 2022.

  • May 30
    • Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal: Bheem attempts to return a little girl’s teddy bear at the Taj Mahal.
  • May 31
    • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1: Watch the four turtle brothers uncover their powers.
    • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1: The Ninja Turtles are brought to life in CGI in this iteration of the series.

  • June 1
    • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy: Will Ferrell’s famous film about an over-the-top anchorman comes to streaming.
    • Dear John: A woman falls in love with a soldier but deployment separates them.
    • Dumb and Dumber: Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels star in this comedy about two friends who become embroiled in a kidnapping plot.
    • Edge of Seventeen: When a girl’s best friend begins dating her brother, she must come to terms with the changes in her life.
    • Eraser: A U.S. marshall attempts to shield government witnesses.
    • His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass: Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig star in this first installment of the Phillip Pullman novel adaptations.

  • June 1 [Con’t]
    • Lean on Me: Morgan Freeman stars in this film about a principal working to turn around a high school and help his students.
    • Léon: The Professional: A young girl attempts to become an assassin to avenge her family.
    • Life as We Know It: A must learn to get along after their friends are killed, and they must care for the lost couple’s daughter.
    • Mission: Impossible: The first installment in Tom Cruise’s famous action-adventure series hits Netflix.
    • Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol: Ethan Hunt must clear the IMF’s name after the agency is framed for a terrorist attack.
    • Mission: Impossible II: Ethan Hunt must stop a deadly virus from being used as a weapon.
    • Mr. Bean’s Holiday: Mr. Bean attempts a vacation in the south of France.

  • June 1 [Con’t]
    • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Clark Griswold attempts to plan the perfect Christmas, but it doesn’t go like he’s like it to.
    • Soul Plane: After a terrible flying experience, a man sues an airline and begins his own.
    • Steel Magnolias: Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, and Sally Field star in this classic, Southern film about the interconnected lives of women at a beauty shop.
    • The Amazing Spider-Man: Andrew Garfield’s spiderman comes to Netflix.
    • The Boy: A nanny is hired to look after a couple’s son who turns out to be a doll.
    • The Departed: An undercover cop and a spy for a crime organization infiltrate one another’s jobs.
    • The Fighter: A former MMA fighter must compete again due to a powerful racketeer.

  • June 1
    • The Girl Next Door: Two girls are sent to live with their twisted aunt.
    • The Hurt Locker: A sergeant assigned to a bomb squad is at odds with his team.
    • The Players Club: A woman becomes a stripper in order to pay for college and help her child but must avoid the seedier sides of the club.
    • Titanic: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett star in this famous historical romance.
    • Troy: Brad Pitt stars as Achilles in this film that depicts the legendary Trojan War.
    • Vegas Vacation: The Griswolds are back, but this time, it’s for a vacation to Las Vegas.
    • We Are Marshall: After 75 members, staff, and boosters of the Marshall football team die in a plane crash, a new coach is determined to bring pride back to the team.

  • June 2
    • Borgen: Power & Glory:  An oil dispute in Greenland is on the verge of becoming a crisis in this political drama.
    • The DUFF: A high school learns she’s the “DUFF” (designated ugly, fat friend) of her friend group and enlists a friend to help her overcome the title.
    • Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake: Yuri Marçal’s comedy special comes to Netflix.

  • June 3
    • As the Crow Flies: A fan begins working in her idol’s newsroom but realizes the business has secrets.
    • Floor Is Lava: Season 2: Don’t touch the ground in this Netflix reality competition series.
    • Interceptor: An army captain has to protect a mission interceptor station.
    • Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?: A famed Norwegian cop is caught dealing illegal drugs.
    • The Perfect Mother: A mother believes in her daughter’s innocence after she’s accused of a crime and sets out to absolve her.
    • Surviving Summer: A teen from New York is sent to Australia and becomes involved in a surfer’s inner circle.
    • Two Summers: A group of wealthy friends reunites decades after one is the victim of a sexual assault by someone in the group.
  • June 5
    • Straight Up: A man and woman navigate their relationship while trying to decipher their sexualities.
READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »
LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?