What to Know About the Strawberry Recall

You probably read about the recent Jif peanut butter recall, but unfortunately, another one is now dominating the news. Here’s what you might want to check in your pantry.

A strawberry recall has been issued due to a breakout of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada. At this writing, 17 cases have been confirmed with 10 hospitalizations.

Before you toss your fresh berries, though, this recall is more relevant to those who tend to freeze their fruit. The strawberries in question were sold between March 5-April 25, 2022.

If you froze any FreshKampo or HEB brand strawberries you purchased during that time frame, you might want to consider tossing them if you bought them at any of the following stores:

Aldi

HEB

Kroger

Safeway

Sprouts Farmers Market

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Weis Markets

WinCo Foods

If you can’t remember the brand of strawberries you purchased or when you bought them, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends you throw them out—better to be safe than sorry.

If you’ve eaten strawberries in the last two weeks that might have been part of the recall, and you’ve not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, the agency recommends you consult your physician. You might need post-exposure prophylaxis.

After you check the freezer, you might want to double-check your pantry, as well, just to make sure everything is in the clear.