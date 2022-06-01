We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
What to Know About the Strawberry Recall

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

A bowl of strawberries spills over onto a wooden surface.
You probably read about the recent Jif peanut butter recall, but unfortunately, another one is now dominating the news. Here’s what you might want to check in your pantry.

A strawberry recall has been issued due to a breakout of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada. At this writing, 17 cases have been confirmed with 10 hospitalizations.

Before you toss your fresh berries, though, this recall is more relevant to those who tend to freeze their fruit. The strawberries in question were sold between March 5-April 25, 2022.

If you froze any FreshKampo or HEB brand strawberries you purchased during that time frame, you might want to consider tossing them if you bought them at any of the following stores:

  • Aldi
  • HEB
  • Kroger
  • Safeway
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart
  • Weis Markets
  • WinCo Foods

If you can’t remember the brand of strawberries you purchased or when you bought them, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends you throw them out—better to be safe than sorry.

If you’ve eaten strawberries in the last two weeks that might have been part of the recall, and you’ve not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, the agency recommends you consult your physician. You might need post-exposure prophylaxis.

After you check the freezer, you might want to double-check your pantry, as well, just to make sure everything is in the clear.

