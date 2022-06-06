This week is a good one for Netflix fans. Not only dos a hit series return for another season, but an anticipated adaptation also hits streaming.

Peaky Blinders makes its return for season six on June 10, and First Kill, a teenage vampire saga based on the work of V.E. Schwab, also debuts on that date. Then, there’s a tribute to Bob Saget and a new comedy special from Amy Schumer. Basically, there’s a lot to watch this week.

Curious what else is debuting? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of June 6, 2022.

June 6 Action Pack: Season 2: The super kids of Action Academy are back. Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill: Bill burr brings a group of comedians together for a special.

June 7 That’s My Time with David Letterman: David Letterman and fellow comedians host a special.



Play Video

June 8 Baby Fever: A doctor accidentally inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm. Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis: This documentary tells the story of the 1988 hostage situation that ended in a shootout. Hustle: A basketball coach brings on a new player without his team’s knowledge. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey: This documentary explores the rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



Play Video

June 9 Rhythm + Flow France: French rappers battle it out in this competition series. Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration: LGBTQ+ comedians come together for a special.

June 10 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness: A half chicken, half hare longs for adventure. Closet Monster: A person struggles to come out after witnessing a hate crime. Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute: Comedian Bob Saget’s friends and family celebrate him in this special. First Kill: A teen monster hunter and a teen vampire fall for one another.



Play Video