This week is a good one for Netflix fans. Not only dos a hit series return for another season, but an anticipated adaptation also hits streaming.
Peaky Blinders makes its return for season six on June 10, and First Kill, a teenage vampire saga based on the work of V.E. Schwab, also debuts on that date. Then, there’s a tribute to Bob Saget and a new comedy special from Amy Schumer. Basically, there’s a lot to watch this week.
Curious what else is debuting? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of June 6, 2022.
- June 6
- Action Pack: Season 2: The super kids of Action Academy are back.
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill: Bill burr brings a group of comedians together for a special.
- June 7
- That’s My Time with David Letterman: David Letterman and fellow comedians host a special.
- June 8
- Baby Fever: A doctor accidentally inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm.
- Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis: This documentary tells the story of the 1988 hostage situation that ended in a shootout.
- Hustle: A basketball coach brings on a new player without his team’s knowledge.
- Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey: This documentary explores the rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
- June 9
- Rhythm + Flow France: French rappers battle it out in this competition series.
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration: LGBTQ+ comedians come together for a special.
- June 10
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness: A half chicken, half hare longs for adventure.
- Closet Monster: A person struggles to come out after witnessing a hate crime.
- Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute: Comedian Bob Saget’s friends and family celebrate him in this special.
- First Kill: A teen monster hunter and a teen vampire fall for one another.
- June 10 [Con’t]
- Intimacy: A politician’s career is jeopardized after a leaked tape comes out.
- Peaky Blinders: Season 6: The sixth season of the hit show comes to streaming.
- Top Gear: Season 27 and Season 28: Seasons 27 and 28 of the motor talk show debut.
- Trees of Peace: Four women bond while in hiding during the Rwandan genocide.
- Vice: This biopic tells the story of Dick Cheney’s rise to power.
- June 11
- Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory: Amy Schumer and fellow comedians discuss family and parenthood.