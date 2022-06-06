We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of June 6, 2022

Shea Simmons

Cillian Murphy stars in Netflix's Peaky Blinders.
This week is a good one for Netflix fans. Not only dos a hit series return for another season, but an anticipated adaptation also hits streaming.

Peaky Blinders makes its return for season six on June 10, and First Kill, a teenage vampire saga based on the work of V.E. Schwab, also debuts on that date. Then, there’s a tribute to Bob Saget and a new comedy special from Amy Schumer. Basically, there’s a lot to watch this week.

Curious what else is debuting? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of June 6, 2022.

  • June 6
    • Action Pack: Season 2: The super kids of Action Academy are back.
    • Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill: Bill burr brings a group of comedians together for a special.
  • June 7
    • That’s My Time with David Letterman: David Letterman and fellow comedians host a special.

  • June 8
    • Baby Fever: A doctor accidentally inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm.
    • Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis: This documentary tells the story of the 1988 hostage situation that ended in a shootout.
    • Hustle: A basketball coach brings on a new player without his team’s knowledge.
    • Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey: This documentary explores the rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

  • June 9
    • Rhythm + Flow France: French rappers battle it out in this competition series.
    • Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration: LGBTQ+ comedians come together for a special.
  • June 10
    • Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness: A half chicken, half hare longs for adventure.
    • Closet Monster: A person struggles to come out after witnessing a hate crime.
    • Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute: Comedian Bob Saget’s friends and family celebrate him in this special.
    • First Kill: A teen monster hunter and a teen vampire fall for one another.

  • June 10 [Con’t]
    • Intimacy: A politician’s career is jeopardized after a leaked tape comes out.
    • Peaky Blinders: Season 6: The sixth season of the hit show comes to streaming.
    • Top Gear: Season 27 and Season 28: Seasons 27 and 28 of the motor talk show debut.
    • Trees of Peace: Four women bond while in hiding during the Rwandan genocide.
    • Vice: This biopic tells the story of Dick Cheney’s rise to power.
  • June 11
    • Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory: Amy Schumer and fellow comedians discuss family and parenthood.
