June has been a big month for Netflix. Between Stranger Things and Peaky Blinders, several fan-favorite originals have hit the streaming service. That doesn’t mean there aren’t more great options coming.

This week, Netflix subscribers can take a peek behind the curtain of Jennifer Lopez’s halftime performance in her documentary Halftime. Then, there’s the return of Iron Chef thanks to a reboot by the streaming service. Of course, there’s more where that comes from.

Get your notes app ready and start jotting down some dates because here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of June 13, 2022.

June 13 Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures: Charlie makes a movie in this pre-school animation. Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends: Charlie is joined by Miss Weather. Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends: Pete Davidson invites friends to participate in this comedy special. Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America: Civil rights attorney Jeffery Robinson examines the timeline of anti-Black racism in America.



June 14 Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s comedy special hits streaming. Halftime: Get a behind-the-scenes look at Jennifer Lopez’s preparations for her Super Bowl performance. The Mole: Season 3-4: Reality competition contestants attempt to discover which of them is trying to sabotage their mission.



June 15 Centauro: A speed bike racer becomes a drug courier to save the mother of his son. Front Cover: A stylist works with a well-known actor, and they both discover new things about themselves. God’s Favorite Idiot: A mid-level tech support guy becomes the voice of God. Heart Parade: A woman travels to Krakow to save her job and meets a widower, his son, and their dog. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend: Iron Chef is back with this Netflix reboot.



June 15 [Con’t] Maldivas: A woman moves into a condo complex to investigate its quirky residents. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet: This documentary explores the way the internet can be used nefariously. The War Next-door: Season 2: Two families continue feuding in this comedy about neighbors. The Wrath of God: A woman believes the famous novelist she worked for is responsible for the death of her family.



June 16 Dead End: Paranormal Park: Two teenagers and a talking pug battle creatures in an amusement park. Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2: Karma is back with more of her original music. Love & Anarchy: Season 2: The series about an IT tech and a consultant continues. Rhythm + Flow France: Rappers battle to be the best in the French iteration of the series. Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta: This documentary showcases actor Toma Ikuta’s journey in new Kabuki. Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special: Snoop Dogg and friends bring together music and comedy. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?: This documentary explores the story of Fred Rogers.



June 17 The Martha Mitchell Effect: Explore the life of Martha Mitchell in this look at her life leading up to Watergate. Rainbow High: Season 2: The fashion dolls are back for a second season. She: Season 2: A constable’s journey to self-assurance continues. Spiderhead: Inmates form a connection in a prison where they undergo psychological experiments. You Don’t Know Me: For his closing argument, a man accused of murder recounts a love affair.



