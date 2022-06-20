Netflix is a on roll during the month of June. Hot off the release of Stranger Things’ most recent season, a new favorite is returning.

This week, Umbrella Academy fans are in for a treat as the series returns for its third season. In addition to the returning favorite, though, Netflix is also debuting a new romantic comedy based on the bestselling novel Love & Gelato. Throw in a few comedy specials, some kids programming, and documentaries, and there’s truly something for everyone.

If you’re unsure where to begin your marathon watching, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of June 20, 2022.

June 20, 2022 Doom Of Love: After his agency goes bankrupt a man falls for a woman at a yoga studio. Philomena: A woman tries to find the toddler that was taken from her and put up for adoption.



June 21, 2022 All That: Seasons 2-3: The second and third seasons of the sketch comedy show come to streaming. The Future Of: Take a look at what technologies the future holds in this exploratory documentary. Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual: Comedian Joel Kim Booster’s comedy special hits Netflix. Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2: The famous Nickelodeon duo comes to streaming. Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2: A boy and his two best friends navigate middle school. Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2: Teenager Zoey settles into a new boarding school.



June 22 Bruna Louise: Demolition: Comedian Bruna Louise discusses her dating life in this special. The Hidden Lives of Pets: Examine your pets’ inner lives in this documentary. Love & Gelato: A young woman travel to Italy for the summer as a request from her mother. The Mist: After a storm, a man and his son become stranded in a grocery store with others as a mist with terrifying creatures engulfs their town. Sing 2: Buster Moon and his cast of singing creatures audition for a Vegas show. Snowflake Mountain: A group of spoiled young adults are forced into nature in this reality show. The Umbrella Academy: Season 3: The Hargreeves children are back.



June 23 Best of the Fest: Take a look at the best moment’s from Netflix’s comedy festival. First Class: A group of elite, wealth young people navigate life in Barcelona. Queen: After being dumped, a woman goes on her honeymoon.



