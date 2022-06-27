While it’s still June at the moment, July begins at the end of this week. That means two things for Netflix fans. First, your massive beginning of the month drop is here, and second, the final two episodes of Stranger Things Volume Four are here.

Of course, Stranger Things is arguably one of the most exciting launches this week, but it shouldn’t overshadow the plethora of other content heading subscribers’ way. You’ll also be able to watch classic films like Goodfellas, moving biopics like Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, and comedy specials.

If you’re looking for things to watch over the Fourth of July weekend, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of June 27, 2022.

June 27 Cafe Minamdang: A police inspector investigates a business that’s alleged employing a shaman. Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday: Chip and Potato must help everyone after falling coconuts keep them away on vacation.

June 28 Blasted: A bachelor party is interrupted by an alien invasion. Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy: Comedian Cristela Alonzo debuts a new special.



June 29 Beauty: An up and coming singer is torn between the industry, her family, and her girlfriend. Extraordinary Attorney Woo: An attorney navigates a new job at a law firm. Pirate Gold of Adak Island: A team searches for pirate gold in Alaska in this docuseries. The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1: A working class Black family navigates life in this comedy series.



June 30 Bastard‼ —Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy : A dark wizard has to prevent the God of Destruction from rising. Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom: Idris Elba stars in this biopic about Nelson Mandela. Sharkdog: Season 2: Max and his best friend Sharkdog continue their adventures.



July 1 Stranger Things 4: Volume 2: The final chapter of Volume 4 hits Netflix. A Call to Spy: A team of female agents help undermine the Nazis during WWII. Big Daddy: Adam Sandler stars in this film about a man who adopts a child to prove he’s responsible. Blue Jasmine: A New York socialite gets divorces and moves in with her sister in San Francisco. Boogie Nights: A young man find success in the porn industry but drugs and egotism threaten his career and new friendships. Catch Me If You Can: An FBI agent attempts to catch a young, prolific bank robber and conman. Deliverance: Four friends set out for a trip to rural Georgia but are terrorized by the locals.



July 1 [Con’t] Falls Around Her: An Anishinaabe musician returns home. Final Score: A former solider has to rescue his niece after terrorists take over a stadium. GoodFellas: Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, and Robert De Niro star in this classic gangster film. I Am Legend: Will Smith stars in this film about a man making his way in a post apocalyptic world. Insidious: A couple living in a haunted house find their son has slipped into a coma. LOL: A girl navigates life and romance on social media. Mean Girls : Lindsay Lohan stars in this cult classic comedy about high school bullies. Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous: Gracie Hart returns to save her best friend.



July 1 [Con’t] Natural Born Killers: This film explores the way the media covers killers. Old School: College friends decide to found a fraternity after graduation. Police Academy: A police department has to accept all new recruits in this cult classic comedy. Semi-Pro: A unique basketball team own and his set of players must prove their way. Seven: Two cops investigate a serial killer modeling murder on the seven deadly sins. Snatch: Two boxers get roped into a jewelry heist. The Dark Knight Rises: The final film in Christian Bale’s Batman run comes to streaming.



