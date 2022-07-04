Unfortunately, Stranger Things Season Four has come to an end. That doesn’t mean Netflix is lacking in new content, though.

This week, Netflix fans are getting a wide array of new releases sure to give everyone something to watch. There’s Lana Condor’s new mini series Boo, Bitch where a teenager becomes a ghost and must handle her unfinished business, and for kids, there’s the animated film The Sea Beast which sees a young girl stow away on a legendary sea monster hunter’s boat.

Whether you’re looking for a family friendly adventure or a campy comedy, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 4, 2022.

July 4 Leave No Trace: A father and daughter living an isolated life in the wilderness must find a new home after they are discovered.



Play Video

July 6 Control Z: Season 3: The final season of the series about a high schooler investigating a hacker comes to streaming. Girl in the Picture: This documentary explores the life of a woman who was found dying by the side of the road. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between: A couple plans to break up before college, but they need to go on one last goodbye date. King of Stonks: An ambitious finance guy works his way up the ladder however necessary. Uncle From Another World: After being in a coma, a boy’s uncle wakes up speaking a different language and with magical powers.



Play Video

July 7 The Flash: Season 8 : The eight season of the popular CW series comes to Netflix. Karma’s World: Season 3 : Karma keeps solving problems while crafting masterful lyrics. Vinland Saga: Season 1: A young man seeks adventure far from his home in Iceland.

July 8 Boo, Bitch: A teenager becomes a ghost during her senior year and must take care of her unfinished business. Capitani: Season 2: An investigators teams up with a local police officer to investigate the murder of a young girl. Dangerous Liaisons: This adaptation of the novel follows teenagers navigating life in high school. How to Build a Sex Room: A designer helps couples craft erotic rooms in their homes.



Play Video