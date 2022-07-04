Unfortunately, Stranger Things Season Four has come to an end. That doesn’t mean Netflix is lacking in new content, though.
This week, Netflix fans are getting a wide array of new releases sure to give everyone something to watch. There’s Lana Condor’s new mini series Boo, Bitch where a teenager becomes a ghost and must handle her unfinished business, and for kids, there’s the animated film The Sea Beast which sees a young girl stow away on a legendary sea monster hunter’s boat.
Whether you’re looking for a family friendly adventure or a campy comedy, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 4, 2022.
- July 4
- Leave No Trace: A father and daughter living an isolated life in the wilderness must find a new home after they are discovered.
- July 6
- Control Z: Season 3: The final season of the series about a high schooler investigating a hacker comes to streaming.
- Girl in the Picture: This documentary explores the life of a woman who was found dying by the side of the road.
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between: A couple plans to break up before college, but they need to go on one last goodbye date.
- King of Stonks: An ambitious finance guy works his way up the ladder however necessary.
- Uncle From Another World: After being in a coma, a boy’s uncle wakes up speaking a different language and with magical powers.
- July 7
- The Flash: Season 8: The eight season of the popular CW series comes to Netflix.
- Karma’s World: Season 3: Karma keeps solving problems while crafting masterful lyrics.
- Vinland Saga: Season 1: A young man seeks adventure far from his home in Iceland.
- July 8
- Boo, Bitch: A teenager becomes a ghost during her senior year and must take care of her unfinished business.
- Capitani: Season 2: An investigators teams up with a local police officer to investigate the murder of a young girl.
- Dangerous Liaisons: This adaptation of the novel follows teenagers navigating life in high school.
- How to Build a Sex Room: A designer helps couples craft erotic rooms in their homes.
- July 8 [Con’t]
- Incantation: After breaking a religious taboo, a woman must protect her daughter from the consequences.
- Jewel: After visiting a massacre memorial, two women connect and confront their shared pasts.
- The Longest Night: Armed forces attempt to take a serial killer from a psychiatric hospital.
- Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls face the Serbian wilderness.
- The Sea Beast: A young girl stows away on a sea creature hunting ship.
- July 10
- 12 Strong: Special forces team up with a warlord to take down a mutual enemy in Afghanistan.