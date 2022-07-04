We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of July 4, 2022

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Writer

Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

Lana Condor and Zoe Colletti star in Netflix's Boo, Bitch!
Lana Condor and Zoe Colletti star in Netflix’s Boo, Bitch! Netflix

Unfortunately, Stranger Things Season Four has come to an end. That doesn’t mean Netflix is lacking in new content, though.

This week, Netflix fans are getting a wide array of new releases sure to give everyone something to watch. There’s Lana Condor’s new mini series Boo, Bitch where a teenager becomes a ghost and must handle her unfinished business, and for kids, there’s the animated film The Sea Beast which sees a young girl stow away on a legendary sea monster hunter’s boat.

Whether you’re looking for a family friendly adventure or a campy comedy, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 4, 2022.

  • July 4
    • Leave No Trace: A father and daughter living an isolated life in the wilderness must find a new home after they are discovered.

  • July 6
    • Control Z: Season 3: The final season of the series about a high schooler investigating a hacker comes to streaming.
    • Girl in the Picture: This documentary explores the life of a woman who was found dying by the side of the road.
    • Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between: A couple plans to break up before college, but they need to go on one last goodbye date.
    • King of Stonks: An ambitious finance guy works his way up the ladder however necessary.
    • Uncle From Another World: After being in a coma, a boy’s uncle wakes up speaking a different language and with magical powers.

  • July 7
    • The Flash: Season 8: The eight season of the popular CW series comes to Netflix.
    • Karma’s World: Season 3: Karma keeps solving problems while crafting masterful lyrics.
    • Vinland Saga: Season 1: A young man seeks adventure far from his home in Iceland.
  • July 8
    • Boo, Bitch: A teenager becomes a ghost during her senior year and must take care of her unfinished business.
    • Capitani: Season 2: An investigators teams up with a local police officer to investigate the murder of a young girl.
    • Dangerous Liaisons: This adaptation of the novel follows teenagers navigating life in high school.
    • How to Build a Sex Room: A designer helps couples craft erotic rooms in their homes.

  • July 8 [Con’t]
    • Incantation: After breaking a religious taboo, a woman must protect her daughter from the consequences.
    • Jewel: After visiting a massacre memorial, two women connect and confront their shared pasts.
    • The Longest Night: Armed forces attempt to take a serial killer from a psychiatric hospital.
    • Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls face the Serbian wilderness.
    • The Sea Beast: A young girl stows away on a sea creature hunting ship.
  • July 10
    • 12 Strong: Special forces team up with a warlord to take down a mutual enemy in Afghanistan.
