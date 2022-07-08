What Is the Viral Internal Shower Drink?—Brace Yourself

When you hear the term internal shower, you probably cringe a little. That’s understandable. This viral drink, however, might just be good for you.

So, what is an internal shower, and does it have any merit?

The internal shower—the drink that’s been going viral on TikTok—is a combination of water, two tablespoons of chia seeds, and lemon juice. That’s it. You’ll let it sit for 10-15 minutes so that the chia seeds can absorb some of the water, and then it’s time to chug.

The idea behind the drink is that it’ll, well, get things going internally. If you’re dealing with constipation or need help with bowel movements, the drink is designed to help. But does it?

According to Health, it does. The outlet spoke with gastroenterologists about its efficacy, and while it’s not a specific thing they’d prescribe, it’s got merit. Reena Chokshi, MD, an assistant professor of gastroenterology at Baylor College of Medicine, cited chia seeds’ high fiber content as a reason why this works.

Chia seeds are a soluble fiber. They absorb water and turn into a gel during digestion. When this happens, bulk is added to the stool and helps it pass. With the internal shower, the combination of chia seed and liquid helps to get your colon going.

Note: If you have existing gastrointestinal health issues or are under the care of a doctor, it’s always best to check with your physician before trying any health-related hacks.

There are things to keep in mind, though, according to Samantha Cassetty, a registered dietician and author of Sugar Shock, who spoke with Today. She said to start slowly if you want to try the drink. Begin by adding one to two teaspoons to your water and then working up over time. She also advised being aware of your water intake. You’ll want to be sure you’re getting enough fluid while increasing your fiber.

If you want to help along your digestion, as it turns out, this is one TikTok health hack that might not be so bad to try.