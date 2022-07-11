This week, you’re just looking to sit back and relax. After all the Fourth of July fun, it’s time for a little marathon watching and snacks on your couch. Well, Netflix has you covered with its weekly releases.

For its middle-of-the-month drop, Netflix is debuting some pretty big titles. There’s the highly anticipated Jane Austen adaptation of Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson. For those who like a bit of horror, Resident Evil is getting a new iteration with a television show on the streaming platform. Throw in some kids’ content and an action film starring Tom Holland, and there’s plenty to watch.

If you want to make your watch plans, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 11, 2022.

July 11 For Jojo: When her best friend ditches their dating adventures for marriage, a woman tries to break up the nuptials. Valley of the Dead: Soldiers during the Spanish Civil War must confront zombie Nazis.



Play Video

July 12 Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks: Comedian Bill Burr’s live special comes to Netflix. How to Change Your Mind: This docuseries from author Michael Pollan and filmmaker Alex Gibney explores four different mind-altering substances. My Daughter’s Killer: A man fights to bring his daughter’s killer to justice before taking extreme measures in this documentary.



Play Video

July 13 Big Timber: Season 2: Follow a logger and his crew in this reality series. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!: A skyjacker parachuted off a plane with a bag of cash, and this documentary explores the story of how he was never found. Hurts Like Hell: Explore the sport of Muay Thai. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres: Learn more about the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres. Sintonia: Season 3: The stories of friends in Sao Paulo, Brazil continue. Under the Amalfi Sun: A year after an initial romance, two people reunite on the Amalfi Coast.



Play Video

July 14 Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: The next installment in the Kung Fu Panda series comes to streaming. Resident Evil: A woman attempts to survive in a post-apocalyptic world following the release of a virus.

July 15 Alba: A rape survivor confronts her rapists. Country Queen: An event planner from Nairobi returns home and confronts her past. Farzar: A prince lives in a human colony on an alien planet in this adult animated series. Love Goals (Jaadugar): A man must lead his local football team to victory in order to marry the love of his life.



Play Video