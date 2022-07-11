Traveling Soon? This Early Amazon Prime Day Samsonite Deal Is Must-Shop

If there are summer travels in your future, you might want to grab some new luggage. For those who love to stick to carry-ons, there’s an early Amazon Prime Day deal you have to see.

You can get a Samsonite carry-on for over 40% off right now, and it’s the perfect durable piece that’ll last you well beyond your summer trips.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage meets the size requirements of major airlines, so you won’t need to worry about checking it once you arrive (just don’t overpack). While you’re traveling, you also won’t need to concern yourself about excessive damage. While the hard side, polycarbonate design is lightweight, it’s also durable and made to absorb impacts and flex under stress. This means the luggage won’t suffer any visible damage.

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Keep your items safe and make travel simple with this carry-on.

Of course, the carry-on luggage‘s lightness makes it great for getting around airports, but there’s also the comfort grip pull handle that’s coupled with a side carry option so you can travel with it however you’d like. Plus, there are spinner wheels that help to ensure a smooth move no matter how quickly you’ve got to rush to your gate.

As for the interior, there are traditional cross straps to keep your items in place, a privacy curtain for intimate items, and zippered organization pockets. You can always snag some packing cubes for even more interior organization.

Whether you’re traveling for a vacation or going to visit friends or family, if you’re in need of some carry-on luggage, this pre-Prime Day deal is perfect.