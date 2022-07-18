Another week, another major Netflix launch. The streaming service might have hit a home run releasing Stranger Things over the Fourth of July holiday, but it’s not done yet.

This week, Netflix subscribers will finally be able to stream The Gray Man. It’s the latest star-studded (we’re talking Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas) project from The Russo Brothers, and it’s been a highly anticipated title for months.

It’s not just The Gray Man, though. A popular original series returns, a reality competition favorite is back, and there’s plenty for the kids.

Go ahead and make your to-buy snack list because here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 18, 2022.

July 18 Live Is Life: A group of boys teams up for one last adventure to find a magical flower before adulthood. My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along: The ponies are back in this sing-a-long for kids. StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read: Kids can learn about letters and phonics in this animated series. Too Old for Fairy Tales: An aspiring gamer wants to compete in a tournament but his ill mother and aunt cause him to rethink things.



Play Video

July 19 David A. Arnold: It Ain’t for the Weak: Comedian David A. Arnold’s Netflix special hits streaming.

July 20 Bad Exorcist: Season 1-2: An alcoholic, self-taught exorcist attempts to make a gruesome living. Virgin River: Season 4: The fan-favorite series returns for its fourth season. Trading Point: A veteran race car driver and his son overcome family issues. The House of Dark Secrets: This documentary explores the deaths of 11 family members in Delhi.



Play Video

July 21 Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5: Teens must survive among dinosaurs in this animated series.



Play Video