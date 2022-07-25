July has been a big month for Netflix. As the end of the month nears, there are a few more releases for subscribers to watch.

This week, the streaming service is offering a little bit of everything that it’s known for. There’s a new docuseries on America’s best street food that’s sure to make you starving. Then, you can check out a romantic drama about a Marine and a singer-songwriter. More into home renovation? Syd and Shea McGee are back with another season of Dream Home Makeover.

No matter what you’re looking for this week, there’s a good chance the service has it. So, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 25, 2022.

July 25 Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5: Gabby and her feline friends are back.



July 26 August: Osage County: A star-studded cast is in this film adaptation of the stage play. DI4RIES: Follow middle schoolers as they move through some of life’s biggest firsts. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl: The iconic country singer debuts a documentary about her career and its future. Street Food: USA: Explore the street food of America in this docuseries.



July 27 Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4: The team at Gotham Garage is back. Dream Home Makeover: Season 3: Syd and Shea McGee return to make people’s renovation dreams come true. The Most Hated Man on the Internet: A woman goes after a man who posted revenge porn of her daughter online. Pipa: An ex-cop finds a corpse on her property. Rebelde: Season 2: Lives continue to clash at an elite private school.



July 28 A Cut Above: After his mom’s salon hits the edge of bankruptcy, her son becomes its coolest barber. Another Self: Three friends face unresolved traumas while in a seaside town. Keep Breathing: A girl must battle to stay alive after being the only survivor of a plane crash. Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation: A cat and an elephant set off on an adventure, but roaches might ruin the fun.



