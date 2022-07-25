We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of July 25, 2022

Netflix's Street Food USA explores the culinary world of street food.
Netflix’s Street Food USA explores the culinary world of street food. Netflix

July has been a big month for Netflix. As the end of the month nears, there are a few more releases for subscribers to watch.

This week, the streaming service is offering a little bit of everything that it’s known for. There’s a new docuseries on America’s best street food that’s sure to make you starving. Then, you can check out a romantic drama about a Marine and a singer-songwriter. More into home renovation? Syd and Shea McGee are back with another season of Dream Home Makeover.

No matter what you’re looking for this week, there’s a good chance the service has it. So, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 25, 2022.

  • July 25
    • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5: Gabby and her feline friends are back.

  • July 26
    • August: Osage County: A star-studded cast is in this film adaptation of the stage play.
    • DI4RIES: Follow middle schoolers as they move through some of life’s biggest firsts.
    • Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl: The iconic country singer debuts a documentary about her career and its future.
    • Street Food: USA: Explore the street food of America in this docuseries.

  • July 27
    • Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4: The team at Gotham Garage is back.
    • Dream Home Makeover: Season 3: Syd and Shea McGee return to make people’s renovation dreams come true.
    • The Most Hated Man on the Internet: A woman goes after a man who posted revenge porn of her daughter online.
    • Pipa: An ex-cop finds a corpse on her property.
    • Rebelde: Season 2: Lives continue to clash at an elite private school.

  • July 28
    • A Cut Above: After his mom’s salon hits the edge of bankruptcy, her son becomes its coolest barber.
    • Another Self: Three friends face unresolved traumas while in a seaside town.
    • Keep Breathing: A girl must battle to stay alive after being the only survivor of a plane crash.
    • Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation: A cat and an elephant set off on an adventure, but roaches might ruin the fun.

  • July 29
    • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2: Season two of the story about a housekeeper who marries a shopkeeper in love with another woman continues.
    • Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time: A man juggles three identities in this anime.
    • The Entitled: A girl discovers her father is a wealthy hotelier.
    • Fanático: A fan tries to take over the life of his favorite artist.
    • Purple Hearts: A marine and a singer-songwriter marry for the military benefits but their feelings evolve when tragedy strikes.
    • Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series: The spin-off of the popular series Get Even debuts.
    • Uncoupled: Neil Patrick Harris stars in this series about a man whose long-time boyfriend moves out, and he must start over.
  • July 31
    • The Wretched: Following his parents’ separation, a boy goes to live with his father and faces off with the witch next door.
