July has been a big month for Netflix. As the end of the month nears, there are a few more releases for subscribers to watch.
This week, the streaming service is offering a little bit of everything that it’s known for. There’s a new docuseries on America’s best street food that’s sure to make you starving. Then, you can check out a romantic drama about a Marine and a singer-songwriter. More into home renovation? Syd and Shea McGee are back with another season of Dream Home Makeover.
No matter what you’re looking for this week, there’s a good chance the service has it. So, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 25, 2022.
- July 25
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5: Gabby and her feline friends are back.
- July 26
- August: Osage County: A star-studded cast is in this film adaptation of the stage play.
- DI4RIES: Follow middle schoolers as they move through some of life’s biggest firsts.
- Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl: The iconic country singer debuts a documentary about her career and its future.
- Street Food: USA: Explore the street food of America in this docuseries.
- July 27
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4: The team at Gotham Garage is back.
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 3: Syd and Shea McGee return to make people’s renovation dreams come true.
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet: A woman goes after a man who posted revenge porn of her daughter online.
- Pipa: An ex-cop finds a corpse on her property.
- Rebelde: Season 2: Lives continue to clash at an elite private school.
- July 28
- A Cut Above: After his mom’s salon hits the edge of bankruptcy, her son becomes its coolest barber.
- Another Self: Three friends face unresolved traumas while in a seaside town.
- Keep Breathing: A girl must battle to stay alive after being the only survivor of a plane crash.
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation: A cat and an elephant set off on an adventure, but roaches might ruin the fun.
- July 29
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2: Season two of the story about a housekeeper who marries a shopkeeper in love with another woman continues.
- Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time: A man juggles three identities in this anime.
- The Entitled: A girl discovers her father is a wealthy hotelier.
- Fanático: A fan tries to take over the life of his favorite artist.
- Purple Hearts: A marine and a singer-songwriter marry for the military benefits but their feelings evolve when tragedy strikes.
- Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series: The spin-off of the popular series Get Even debuts.
- Uncoupled: Neil Patrick Harris stars in this series about a man whose long-time boyfriend moves out, and he must start over.
- July 31
- The Wretched: Following his parents’ separation, a boy goes to live with his father and faces off with the witch next door.