15 Weird But Useful Amazon Finds That Won’t Break the Bank

Amazon is one of the most well-rounded online shopping destinations. Not only do they have a seemingly endless inventory, but they also have some pretty weird and wonderful items that you might not find elsewhere. From home tools to kitchen gadgets, these affordable products are sure to make your life a little bit easier.

Hedgehog Dryer Balls

Looking for a cute and convenient way to save money and reduce your energy use? These hedgehog dryer balls belong in your laundry room. Each package includes two adorable little hedgehogs that will quickly become your new laundry day buddies.

Simply toss them into the dryer along with your clothes and they will help reduce drying time, cutting down your use of your dryer. These are also safe and non-toxic, and made of PVC with good elasticity, so you can reuse them again and again. Plus, you’ll never need to buy more disposable dryer sheets.

Magnetic Wristband

If you’re handy around the house, you know what a pain it is to dig through your toolbox every few minutes for a screw or bolt. Enter this magnetic wristband.

It’s embedded with 10 powerful magnets, giving you the ability to store small metal objects, screws, nails, bits, bobby pins, bolts, and more. Whether you’re working on a home project or in a professional setting, this wristband may be the most useful product you add to your toolbox.

Water Bottle Cleaning Tablets

While some large water bottles aren’t too difficult to keep clean, others are a pain in the neck to deal with. These water bottle cleaning tablets solve the problem.

Made in the USA, these tablets are individually packaged and require no extra equipment—just drop one in your container and let it do its work. Great for cleaning stainless steel bottles, hydration reservoirs, coolers, and hard-to-clean plastic containers, these tablets will leave your gear looking and smelling new and fresh.

Waterproof Speaker

If you’re showering every day, you might as well make the experience more enjoyable. Hang this waterproof speaker in your shower and play whatever you want while you get ready for the day.

Want to chill out before your big meeting? Relax to meditation music. Need an energy booster? Throw on your favorite dance playlist. This little speaker will change your nights and mornings, guaranteed.

Electric Charger

A lighter might not sound like the most useful item, but this electric version isn’t the type you find at a gas station. It’s actually flameless and is powered by a lithium-ion cell that can be used hundreds of times. It also kind of makes you feel like you’re in a sci-fi movie when you’re using it.

This lighter is rechargeable, so it will never run out of fuel. It’s also wind- and moisture-proof, making it easy to use indoors or out.

Scrubbing Kitchen Gloves

Make doing the dishes more efficient and fun with a new pair of gloves. These scrubbing kitchen gloves are covered with thick silicone bristles on the palms and fingers which can quickly wash away any grime, oil, and food.

These gloves have a strong grip so you can keep a firm hold on all your kitchen utensils while washing, and they can be placed in the dishwasher or boiling water for easy cleaning. They’re also quite durable thanks to the high-quality silicone, meaning they’ll still look like new even after years of use.

Dishwasher Magnet

How many times each day does someone in your family ask if the dishwasher is clean? If you’re constantly loading and unloading this appliance, it can be hard to keep track of what’s clean and what’s not.

This cute dishwasher magnet will solve all of your problems for just a few dollars. All you have to do is attach the magnet to your dishwasher and flip it to the “clean” or “dirty” side depending on the condition of the dishes. You’ll be amazed that you went so long without it.

Lobster Claw Oven Mitts

Everyone needs at least one pair of fun oven mitts. Bring a little bit of the seaside into your home with these weird but functional lobster claw oven mitts.

These vibrant oven mitts are printed with double-sided art that looks so realistic you might find yourself believing you really have lobster claws. Everyday tasks like baking and cooking will become ten times more fun with these on.

Banana Slicer

Yes, you can cut a banana with a knife. But it’s hard to make the pieces even, and they always end up sticking to the knife, which makes one piece inevitably fall on the floor. Avoid the hassle completely by ordering this banana slicer.

This affordable product makes slicing a banana quicker and easier than you ever thought it could be. Whether you’re preparing toast or making a sundae, this tool will come in handy more than you might think.

Brown Sugar Saver

Ever dig through your pantry for a bag of brown sugar only to find that it’s completely rock hard? Never worry about stale sugar again with this brown sugar saver. This unglazed terracotta clay bear is specifically designed to maintain moisture in brown sugar, ensuring that it stays soft and fresh for a lengthy period of time.

You can also use this bear to keep other food items fresh, like crackers, pretzels, marshmallows, and bagels. Simply soak in water and place in the food item’s package. Plus, it only requires water to clean.

Toilet Night Light

If you’re looking for a must-have bathroom accessory, this toilet night light is perfect for you. This innovative product is perfect for anyone who has trouble finding their way to the bathroom at night.

The motion detection sensor detects movements within five feet and automatically turns on the nightlight, which glows inside the toilet bowl. The light will stay on for two minutes before turning off again. With five different levels of brightness control, you can choose the perfect amount of light for your needs.

Furniture Socks

At first glance, they might just look cute, but these furniture socks are actually very useful. Made of high-density polyester fiber, double-thickened, and tightly fitted, these socks are stretchable and durable, ensuring a snug fit on most furniture legs. Additionally, the inner rubber band line can be stretched to fit a variety of leg shapes and sizes.

The non-slip design will keep your furniture in place while the anti-skid effect prevents rapid movement. These leg socks will also effectively protect your wooden furniture or floors from scratches and damage, so you can keep both in good condition for years to come.

Avocado Tool

Avocados are delicious and fantastic for your health, but they can be a pain to prepare. Fortunately, there’s an affordable tool that was designed to make prepping avocados at home as simple as possible.

This avocado slicer is an all-in-one tool that quickly and easily splits, pits, and slices avocados, making it a must-have for any kitchen. The stainless steel pitter removes the pit with one quick twist, while the slicer lifts the fruit from the skin in seven perfect pieces. When you’re finished, simply pop it in the top rack of the dishwasher for quick and easy cleanup.

Scalp Massager

If you’ve never used a scalp massager before, you’ve been missing out! These devices gently massage shampoo or conditioner into your scalp while you’re in the shower.

Not only does it feel amazing on your head, but a scalp massager also stimulates blood circulation on your scalp. This can improve hair growth for people dealing with certain types of hair loss by encouraging hair growth in the areas you massage.

Bacon Grease Container

Some people love bacon, and some people really love bacon. If you fall into the latter party, you probably find yourself trying to dispose of bacon grease regularly. This bacon grease holder is the perfect way to safely strain, cool, save, or dispose of used bacon grease.

The strainer on top separates small bacon bits from the grease, and the heat-resistant material can hold hot grease without melting or spilling. The heavy-duty, non-stick material resists stains and odors, and the cute design is perfect for leaving on your countertop or storing in the refrigerator.

