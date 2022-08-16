This Amazon Product Is the Key to Perfect Iced Coffee

There’s only one downside to iced coffee—the ice. No, we’re not saying cold coffee is bad. We are, however, bemoaning the fact that adding ice can result in a watered-down brew. No one wants that, but there is a way to fix it.

This collapsible popsicle and ice cube mold allows you to create your own iced coffee cubes, and you’ll never have a watered-down drink again.

The idea of coffee ice cubes isn’t new, but it is genius if you haven’t already used it. All you’ll do is freeze your freshly brewed coffee into ice cube trays, allow them to fully solidify overnight, and then when it’s time to keep your coffee cool, pop a few into the glass. Where traditional ice cubes would dilute the flavor, coffee ice cubes can enhance it.

These ice cube trays meet popsicle molds giving you two ways to use this trick.

Collapsible Popsicle Molds Create coffee popsicles or ice cubes.

First, there’s the obvious way to use them—creating cubes. The silicone material can handle temperatures of up to 240 degrees Fahrenheit, so you’ll be just fine adding your hot coffee. Plus, it’s BPA-free, food grade, and durable for long-term use. You can even place them on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy clean-up.

If you want to impress guests, though, you can consider using the molds to make coffee popsicles. Add flavors, creamers, and sugar to your brew, and then, pop out the bottoms of the mold and fill them, inserting a popsicle stick. When guests come over for a brunch, pop that full popsicles right into their iced coffee for a cool—and Instagram-worthy—treat.

For those on the hunt for the best iced coffee, this ice cube mold might be part of the process.