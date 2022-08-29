While this week might start in August, it ends in September. For Netflix subscribers, that means there’s a whole lot of streaming content on the way.
This week, you can expect to find ’00s classics like A Knight’s Tale starring Heath Ledger as a would-be knight attempting to change his social status as well as Hilary Duff’s A Cinderella Story, a modern take on the classic fairy tale.
Of course, there are plenty of Netflix originals. You can catch a new romance starring Kat Graham set in Verona, Italy, or opt for Buy My House, a new series that sees would-be home sellers pitch their properties to real estate agents.
Curious about what else will be headed your way? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Aug. 29, 2022.
- Aug. 29
- Under Her Control: A woman enters into a strange arrangement with her boss.
- Mighty Express: Season 7: The group of trains and their kid friends return.
- Aug. 30
- I AM A KILLER: Season 3: Murderers recount their crimes.
- Aug. 31
- Club América vs Club América: This documentary looks at the history of América, Mexico’s most winning soccer club.
- Family Secrets: Lies linking two families come out on a wedding day.
- I Came By: A graffiti artist uncovers a secret that puts himself and his loved ones in danger.
- Sept. 1
- Fenced In: A man moves to the country to escape the hustle and bustle of the city but his neighbors make that difficult.
- Liss Pereira: Adulting: Comdian Liss Pereira’s special hits streaming.
- Love in the Villa: After a break-up, a woman visits Verona, Italy but discovers her villa has been double booked.
- Off the Hook: Two roommates vow to give up the internet for 30 days.
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2: A rabbit with samurai aspirations protects his city.
- Sept. 1 [Con’t]
- A Cinderella Story: Hilary Duff stars in this modern adaptation of the classic fairy tale.
- A Clockwork Orange: The Stanley Kubrik film comes to streaming.
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy: A 30-something man plans an orgy before his father sells their family home.
- A Knight’s Tale: Heath Ledger stars in this film about a would-be knight.
- A Little Princess: A girl enrolls in boarding school as her father fights in WWI.
- American Beauty: A man undergoes a midlife crisis and becomes obsessed with a teenage girl.
- Austin Powers in Goldmember: Austin Powers must save his father.
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery: The first installment of the Austin Powers film comes to Netflix.
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me: Dr. Evil attempts to steal Austin Powers’ mojo.
- Sept. 1 [Con’t]
- Barbie Mermaid Power: Barbie must complete an underwater challenge.
- The Bridges of Madison County: A housewife begins an affair with a photographer.
- Clueless: Alicia Silverstone stars in this modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.
- Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2: Follow the story of Gru and his minions in the first and second installments of the Despicable Me series.
- Dolphin Tale 2: Winter the dolphin’s tale continues.
- Friday After Next: After a crooked Santa steals their rent money, two friends have to get jobs.
- He’s Just Not That Into You: Friends navigate relationships with people who might or might not be into them in this rom-com
- Sept. 1 [Con’t]
- I Survived a Crime: Season 1: Crime victims detail their stories.
- If Beale Street Could Talk: A pregnant woman and her family attempt to clear the name of her partner.
- The Italian Job: A betrayal interrupts a planned heist in Venice, Italy.
- John Q: A man holds a hospital ER hostage to get his child surgery.
- Just Friends: Childhood friends reunite at Christmas.
- Little Nicky: The third son of the devil must bring his two brothers back to Hello.
- Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet: Mila and her pet Morphle go on adventures.
- Next Friday: A man moves in with fancy suburban relatives after his nemesis is released from prison.
- The Notebook: Childhood sweethearts are separated and reunite later in life.
- Sept. 1 [Con’t]
- Resident Evil; Resident Evil: Apocalypse; Resident Evil: Retribution: The first three Resident Evil films come to streaming.
- Road House: A bouncer is hired to tame a bar.
- Save the Last Dance: A girl moves to Chicago and begins dating a boy who helps her audition for Juilliard.
- Scarface: A man takes over the Miami drug trade.
- Snow White & the Huntsman: Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth star in this take on the story of Snow White.
- Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1: Have stories read aloud.
- This Is 40: A married couple deals with what it means to be 40.
- Sept. 2
- Buy My House: Homeowners pitch properties to real estate agents.
- Dated and Related: Siblings help one another find love in this reality dating show.
- Devil in Ohio: A psychiatrist takes in a patient who escaped a cult.
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2: The loves of Bollywood wives are chronicled.
- Fakes: Two teens create a fake i.d. empire.
- The Festival of Troubadours: A traveling musician and his son reunite.
- Sept. 2
- Ivy + Bean: Friends Ivy and Bean try to cast a spell on Bean’s older sister.
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go: Ivy and Bean find ghosts in the school bathroom.
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance: Ivy and Bean get ballet lessons.
- You’re Nothing Special: A rumor spreads that a girl has inherited magical abilities.
- Sept. 3
- Little Women: A K-drama adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.