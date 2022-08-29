While this week might start in August, it ends in September. For Netflix subscribers, that means there’s a whole lot of streaming content on the way.

This week, you can expect to find ’00s classics like A Knight’s Tale starring Heath Ledger as a would-be knight attempting to change his social status as well as Hilary Duff’s A Cinderella Story, a modern take on the classic fairy tale.

Of course, there are plenty of Netflix originals. You can catch a new romance starring Kat Graham set in Verona, Italy, or opt for Buy My House, a new series that sees would-be home sellers pitch their properties to real estate agents.

Curious about what else will be headed your way? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Aug. 29, 2022.

Aug. 29 Under Her Control: A woman enters into a strange arrangement with her boss. Mighty Express: Season 7: The group of trains and their kid friends return.

Aug. 30 I AM A KILLER: Season 3: Murderers recount their crimes.

Aug. 31 Club América vs Club América: This documentary looks at the history of América, Mexico’s most winning soccer club. Family Secrets: Lies linking two families come out on a wedding day. I Came By: A graffiti artist uncovers a secret that puts himself and his loved ones in danger.



Play Video

Sept. 1 Fenced In: A man moves to the country to escape the hustle and bustle of the city but his neighbors make that difficult. Liss Pereira: Adulting: Comdian Liss Pereira’s special hits streaming. Love in the Villa: After a break-up, a woman visits Verona, Italy but discovers her villa has been double booked. Off the Hook: Two roommates vow to give up the internet for 30 days. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2: A rabbit with samurai aspirations protects his city.



Play Video

Sept. 1 [Con’t] A Cinderella Story: Hilary Duff stars in this modern adaptation of the classic fairy tale. A Clockwork Orange: The Stanley Kubrik film comes to streaming. A Good Old Fashioned Orgy: A 30-something man plans an orgy before his father sells their family home. A Knight’s Tale: Heath Ledger stars in this film about a would-be knight. A Little Princess: A girl enrolls in boarding school as her father fights in WWI. American Beauty: A man undergoes a midlife crisis and becomes obsessed with a teenage girl. Austin Powers in Goldmember: Austin Powers must save his father. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery: The first installment of the Austin Powers film comes to Netflix. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me: Dr. Evil attempts to steal Austin Powers’ mojo.



Play Video

Sept. 1 [Con’t] Barbie Mermaid Power: Barbie must complete an underwater challenge. The Bridges of Madison County: A housewife begins an affair with a photographer. Clueless: Alicia Silverstone stars in this modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma. Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2: Follow the story of Gru and his minions in the first and second installments of the Despicable Me series. Dolphin Tale 2: Winter the dolphin’s tale continues. Friday After Next: After a crooked Santa steals their rent money, two friends have to get jobs. He’s Just Not That Into You: Friends navigate relationships with people who might or might not be into them in this rom-com



Play Video

Sept. 1 [Con’t] I Survived a Crime: Season 1: Crime victims detail their stories. If Beale Street Could Talk: A pregnant woman and her family attempt to clear the name of her partner. The Italian Job: A betrayal interrupts a planned heist in Venice, Italy. John Q: A man holds a hospital ER hostage to get his child surgery. Just Friends: Childhood friends reunite at Christmas. Little Nicky: The third son of the devil must bring his two brothers back to Hello. Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet: Mila and her pet Morphle go on adventures. Next Friday: A man moves in with fancy suburban relatives after his nemesis is released from prison. The Notebook: Childhood sweethearts are separated and reunite later in life.



Play Video

Sept. 1 [Con’t] Resident Evil; Resident Evil: Apocalypse; Resident Evil: Retribution: The first three Resident Evil films come to streaming. Road House: A bouncer is hired to tame a bar. Save the Last Dance: A girl moves to Chicago and begins dating a boy who helps her audition for Juilliard. Scarface: A man takes over the Miami drug trade. Snow White & the Huntsman: Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth star in this take on the story of Snow White. Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1: Have stories read aloud. This Is 40: A married couple deals with what it means to be 40.



Play Video

Sept. 2 Buy My House: Homeowners pitch properties to real estate agents. Dated and Related: Siblings help one another find love in this reality dating show. Devil in Ohio: A psychiatrist takes in a patient who escaped a cult. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2: The loves of Bollywood wives are chronicled. Fakes: Two teens create a fake i.d. empire. The Festival of Troubadours: A traveling musician and his son reunite.



Play Video