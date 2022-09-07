Fridge Smell? This Citrus Fruit Can Help

Look, we’ve all left things in our fridge longer than intended or put particularly fragrant food in the fridge only to have it smelling not so nice. Well, if you don’t have any baking soda on hand to absorb the smell, a citrus fruit might be the answer.

Lemons can help absorb fridge smells, and you can even use them to clean your shelves.

To get the most bang for your scent-absorbing bucks, the best way to use lemons in the fridge is to cut them up and place them in a bowl. Then, leave the lemons in your fridge for half an hour to an hour. The citrus should absorb any strong odors.

Then, if you really want to get your fridge clean and smelling great, you can squeeze the lemon juice into a bowl, dampen a cloth or non-abrasive sponge with the juice, and wipe down your shelves. This way, if anything seeped onto your shelves, the lemon juice will clean it away and odorize the area.

If your refrigerator smell has gotten a bit out of hand, lemons might be the answer. But your fridge isn’t the only area you might want to keep the fruit. You should also consider baking a lemon in your oven and putting one in your dishwasher.