To say there’s a wealth of content coming to Netflix this week might be an understatement. From teen comedies to the return of a beloved baking show, there’s going to be a lot added to your to-watch list.

One of the most notable debuts is Do Revenge, a comedy that sees two young women seeking revenge against those who wronged them and stars Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes and Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke. Of course, we can’t forget The Great British Baking Show is back for another season with a whole new round of amateur bakers.

Whether you’re wanting a comedy or some cozy baking vibes, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Sept. 12, 2022.

Sept. 12 Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3: Young scientist Ada Twist is back.

Sept. 13 Colette: After ghostwriting for her husband, a woman wants her own voice. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: A kid tries to survive in a tech-driven world where body modifications are popular. Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum: Comedian Jo Koy’s comedy special comes to Netflix. In the Dark: Season 4: The series about a blind woman investigating her friend’s murder continues.



Sept. 14 Broad Peak: A man sets out to climb Broad Peak Mountain after realizing he didn’t complete the trek the first time. The Catholic School: Three Catholic school students commit a shocking crime. El Rey, Vicente Fernández: The Mexican musical icon’s life is recounted. Heartbreak High: A shocking mural is painted at a school, and the fallout is more than expected. The Lørenskog Disappearance: Norwegian police investigate the disappearance of a billionaire’s wife. Sins of Our Mother: Explore the case of a mother, obsessed with Doomsday predictions, accused of killing her children.



Sept. 15 Dogs in Space: Season 2: Genetically enhanced dogs are sent into space to find a new planet. Intervention: Season 21: The series about drug and alcohol interventions has a new season. Terim: Football manager Faith Terim recounts his story.

Sept. 16 The Brave Ones: A goddess reincarnated as a woman must avenge her sister’s death. Do Revenge: Two teen girls vow to exact revenge on the people who did them wrong. Drifting Home: Childhood friends drift into a sea with an entire community in this anime film. Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2: The second season of the series based on the beloved cartoon comes to streaming.



Sept. 16 [Con’t] The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10: Return to the tent in season 10. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance: A girl competes for a gymnastics scholarship in Australia. I Used to Be Famous: A former boy band star gets a second shot at fame. Jogi: Three people of different fates unite in India to save a town. Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2: See the aftermath of the pods in this follow-up reality series to the second season of Love Is Blind.



