Here’s How Often Your Pet’s Food Bowl Needs Cleaning

As pet owners, we usually have set schedules for most things, like when our fur babies eat or use the bathroom. But one thing many of us don’t know for sure is how often we need to be cleaning our pet’s food and water bowls (and it’s more often than you may think).

Did you know your pet’s food bowls should be cleaned with soap and water after every meal?

Veterinarian Katie Malensek told Chewy that washing them after every use is ideal because dried food particles and saliva contain bacteria that can multiply without proper cleansing. Just as we would clean our own plates after eating, Malensek said, we should do the same for our pets.

As for water bowls, those should be cleaned once a day.

Commonly found in our pet’s food and water bowls are Salmonella, E. coli, algae, and mold—which are harmful to everyone in the home, not just our pets.

In fact, the National Sanitation Foundation ranked pet bowls as the fourth germiest item in the home, after the kitchen sponge, sink, and toothbrush holder. They recommend running the bowls through the dishwasher or scrubbing them thoroughly with hot soapy water.

It makes sense, right? Imagine making a plate of food and grabbing a dirty, used dish. We know this may have been news to you, so next time you go to wash your dog’s bowl, don’t forget to give him an apologetic rub on his tummy (he’s probably already forgiven you, though).