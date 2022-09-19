From documentaries to new original thrillers, Netflix’s September releases are still coming. As usual, there’s a wide array of new items to choose from.

This week, you can catch a new thriller starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett that sees two women team up to save one’s daughter. Then, there are reality shows and documentaries. See interior designers take on projects in Miami, or explore even more about the ’00s famous Bling Ring.

Curious about the other launches? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Sept. 19, 2022.

Sept. 19 Go Dog Go: Season 3: Two pups help the citizens of Pawston.

Sept. 20 Patton Oswalt: We All Scream: The comedian’s comedy special comes to Netflix.



Sept. 21 Designing Miami: Two married interior designers craft homes for high-end clients. Fortune Seller: A TV Scam: Two Italian TV shopping hosts become notorious. Iron Chef Mexico: Watch chefs compete in this Mexican Iron Chef franchise. The Perfumier: A detective attempts to get back her sense of smell by teaming up with a perfumier. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist: Members of the infamous Bling Ring that stole from celebrities in the 2000s tell their story.



Sept. 22 The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone: Explore the life of teenage trans activist Georgie Stone. Karma’s World: Season 4: Karma is back with more music in season four. Snabba Cash: Season 2: The lives of a businesswoman, a gang leader, and a teenage collide. Thai Cave Rescue: This limited series tells the story of a Thai soccer team rescued from a cave.



