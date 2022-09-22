Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Brush Your Teeth Right After Drinking Coffee

How many times have you beelined to the kitchen in a groggy haze for your morning cup of coffee? Same! While it might be the first thing you reach for in the morning, a toothbrush shouldn’t be the second.

Even though nobody wants that coffee-and-morning-breath combo, brushing your teeth right after drinking coffee can cause weak spots and damage to your teeth.

Coffee is acidic, so it often demineralizes the teeth and makes the enamel temporarily soft. Dr. Sharon Huang told Well+Good that doing anything to your teeth immediately after having a cup of coffee, including flossing, can cause sensitivity and weak spots, leading to cavities.

Don’t worry, though. You only have to wait 30 minutes after finishing your coffee before you can scrub those pearly whites.

Dr. Huang recommends rinsing your mouth with water after finishing your cup of coffee, waiting 30 minutes so your tooth enamel can re-harden, and then going in with your toothbrush.

You might be wondering: what about brushing before drinking coffee? Go for it! The minerals in toothpaste strengthen and remove bacteria build-up, so drinking coffee after is a safe bet. You may want to wait a few minutes to avoid toothpaste-flavored coffee, though.

By the way, the same goes for wine, as it is acidic and does the same to the teeth. If enjoying a glass with dinner is your go-to, make sure you wait half an hour before diving into your nightly oral-care routine. And don’t forget to floss!