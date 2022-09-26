A major movie release, tons of classic films, and new documentaries and comedy specials? Yes, Netflix is bringing it all this week.

Perhaps the most exciting Netflix launch for the last week of September is Blonde, the Andrew Dominik-directed Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas. The film, inspired by a fictionalized account of Monroe’s life written by Joyce Carol Oates, has been highly anticipated for weeks now.

Then, there’s the beginning of the month drop. As usual, Netflix is dropping a ton of classic films like Runaway Bride, Gladiator, and more. There’s a little something for everyone.

Curious about the other new launches? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Sept. 26, 2022.

Sept. 26 A Trip to Infinity: Mathematicians and scientists explore the concept of infinity. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2: The adventures of the group of ponies are back.

Sept. 27 Elysium: Matt Damon stars in this film about the wealthy elite moving to a space station as Earth deteriorates. Rob Zombie’s The Munsters: Rob Zombie reboots the classic television series. Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy: The comedian’s stand-up special hits Netflix.



Play Video

Sept. 28 Blonde: Ana De Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in this fictionalized account of the star’s life. Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga: This documentary explores the choices of amateur traders who used GameStop stock to get rich quickly. Inheritance: A patriarch entrusts his daughter with a secret that others are attempting to uncover. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6: Explore life in prison in this series. Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2: The Brazilian version of the reality dating series premieres.



Play Video

Sept. 29 The Empress: A woman falls for an emperor.

Sept. 30 Anikulapo: A man discovers a bird with the ability to give him a new life. Entergalactic: A man falls for his photographer neighbor. The Floor is Lava: Season 3: Don’t touch the ground in the return of this competition series. Idris Elba’s Human Playground: Explore the origins of play and games in this docuseries from Idris Elba. Phantom Pups: A boy moves into a haunted house with three ghost dogs. Plan A Plan B: A matchmaker and a divorce attorney move into the same office. Rainbow: A girl searches for her mother in this The Wizard of Oz-inspired story. What We Leave Behind: A woman moves to her husband’s hometown attempting to repair their marriage but finds secrets in the small town.



Play Video

Oct. 1 17 Again: A struggling family man turns 17 again. 30 Minutes or Less: This action comedy follows a man with a bomb strapped to his chest as he is forced to attempt a bank robbery. 60 Days In: Season 3: The third season of this series about life in prison comes to streaming. Any Given Sunday: A football coach attempts to resurrect a failing team while dealing with personal issues off the field. Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2: Barbie is back with new adventures. Call Me by Your Name: 17-year-old Elio meets doctoral student Olivier during a summer in Italy. Charlotte’s Web (2006): Revisit the classic E.B. White tale. Chocolat: A woman and her daughter open a chocolate shop in a small French town. City Slickers: Three aging friends decide to participate in a cattle drive to confront their fears of aging. The Color Purple: The life of a Black southern woman is told over four decades of her life.



Play Video

Oct. 1 Gladiator: Russell Crowe stars in this film about a general forced to become a gladiator. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: A magazine columnist pitches a story on how to lose a guy in 10 days and then must complete the task. I Love You, Man: A groom attempts to find a best man in time for his wedding. Labyrinth: The David Bowie cult classic comes to streaming. Land of the Lost: A scientist, his assistant, and a survivalist get transported to a land with dinosaurs. Last Seen Alive: A man tries to find his wife following her disappearance. Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt star in this film about a married couple who don’t realize they’re both spies.



Play Video

Oct. 1 National Lampoon’s European Vacation: The Griswolds win a European vacation. National Lampoon’s Vacation: The Griswolds head to an amusement park. Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Thirteen, Ocean’s Twelve: All three Oceans films hit streaming. Point Break: An investigator infiltrates a gang of surfers hoping to thwart their thievery. Risky Business: A teenager turns his parents’ home into a brothel in order to pay his own bill. Robin Hood: A thief steals from the rich to give to the poor in this famous tale. Runaway Bride: Julia Roberts stars in this beloved rom-com about a woman who can’t commit to marriage. Rush Hour, Rush Hour 2, Rush Hour 3: All three films in the Rush Hour trilogy comes to streaming.



Play Video