How Much Coffee Can You Drink in a Day?

Some of us love the smell of fresh coffee in the morning. The warm liquid fuels us with caffeine to help us start our day. But how much coffee is too much?

400 milligrams of caffeine is the suggested limit for most healthy adults. This equates to around 4 cups of brewed coffee per day.

Caffeine is addictive—it’s easy to develop a dependent relationship on your cup of joe every morning. But drinking too much caffeine can lead to serious health issues.

Too much caffeine per day might lead to ongoing headaches, difficulty sleeping at night, or an increase in anxiety. And we’ve all experienced the coffee jitters.

If you’re experiencing these side effects, it might be helpful to cut back on your caffeine every day. But don’t go cold turkey or you might face some uncomfortable caffeine withdrawals.

Try switching it up with decaf so you can still enjoy your beloved morning beverage. Also, keep in mind that other drinks also contain caffeine, such as soda or energy drinks, when you add those in with your coffee, you can hit the 400 milligram threshold before you realize it.

In the right moderation, coffee is an excellent way to start the day. To make that morning ritual even better, make sure you’re brewing the best cup and keeping your coffee fresh.