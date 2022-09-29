We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Can You Shower During a Thunderstorm?

Lindsay Ray
Lindsay Ray
Lifestyle Writer

Lindsay is a lifestyle and beauty writer currently living in Arizona. She has several years of experience as a freelance writer and reporter, with a specialized interest in the beauty and lifestyle space. From beauty hacks to DIY home décor and everything in between -- Lindsay has a passion for crafting stories that entertain, educate, and inspire. Her writing has appeared in Thought Catalog, The List, Drink Me Magazine, the Auburn Examiner, and Litro Magazine in the United Kingdom. Read more...

About LifeSavvy

| 1 min read
water flows from a shower head.
Protasov AN/Shutterstock.com

Advice abounds when a thunderstorm finds you and your home. Sometimes, though, it can be confusing to know what advice is a myth and what is legitimate.

We know the saying, “when a thunderstorm roars, go indoors!” but when you get inside, there are still some thunderstorm rules to follow, and that includes not showering.

Prepare for Spring Storms: Get Weather Alerts Sent to Your Phone
RELATEDPrepare for Spring Storms: Get Weather Alerts Sent to Your Phone

First, let’s quickly tackle the difference between thunder and lightning. Lightning is the natural spark discharge that occurs within the atmosphere and is the thing that can kill or cause harm. Thunder, on the other hand, is the product of that.

So when there is thunder, there is lightning, and when you hear it, it’s time to go inside.

As for showering during a thunderstorm, it’s advised that you don’t. A recent report by the CDC indicates that lightning can travel through plumbing, so doing anything involving your water—like showering, washing your hands, and doing the dishes—should all be avoided to reduce your risk of getting struck.

NOAA Emergency Weather Alert Radio

A weather alert radio can help keep you informed about storms.

Amazon

Best Buy

$39.99
 

While the chances of lightning traveling through plumbing is greater with metal pipes than plastic pipes, it’s still important to avoid all water sources. It’s also recommended to stay away from (and don’t touch) anything connected to an electrical outlet.

So the next time a thunderstorm comes your way, don’t panic. You’d be happy to know that no rule exists that says you can’t grab a blanket and some snacks and binge-watch a new Netflix series during the storm.

READ NEXT
Lindsay Ray Lindsay Ray
Lindsay is a lifestyle and beauty writer currently living in Arizona. She has several years of experience as a freelance writer and reporter, with a specialized interest in the beauty and lifestyle space. From beauty hacks to DIY home décor and everything in between -- Lindsay has a passion for crafting stories that entertain, educate, and inspire. Her writing has appeared in Thought Catalog, The List, Drink Me Magazine, the Auburn Examiner, and Litro Magazine in the United Kingdom. Read Full Bio »
LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?