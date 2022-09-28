Are Left and Right Twix Actually Different?

You’ve seen them—those Twix commercials with competing left and right Twix factories. The famous candy is a cult favorite because it feels like a two-for-one deal with its double bars, but are those two sides actually different?

While the commercials might work to confuse you, left and right Twix are not different.

But if you thought they were, you’re probably not alone. According to Cook’s Illustrated, the brand itself seems to have started all the hubbub around the twin cookies’ differences (brilliant marketing strategy might we add). Ten years ago, Mars began an advertising campaign that asked consumers which bar they thought was better—left or right. Basically, there was an implication that the caramel and chocolate-coated cookies weren’t the same.

Then, in 2017, the brand offered left Twix and right Twix two-packs. Customers could then choose if they wanted an all-right Twix or an all-left Twix. It was the flats or drums of the candy world! In fact, to do this day, you can still go to the Twix website and choose which side you prefer.

While no, the candy bars are not different from one another, if you ever thought so, don’t feel bad. Honestly, you were a little misled. But hey, Twix does still get you a two-for-one candy bar, so the consumers are still the winners here.