Mcdonald’s Is Selling Adult Happy Meals This October

Lindsay Ray
Lindsay Ray
Lifestyle Writer

Lindsay Ray

Lifestyle Writer

Lindsay is a lifestyle and beauty writer currently living in Arizona. She has several years of experience as a freelance writer and reporter, with a specialized interest in the beauty and lifestyle space. From beauty hacks to DIY home décor and everything in between -- Lindsay has a passion for crafting stories that entertain, educate, and inspire. Her writing has appeared in Thought Catalog, The List, Drink Me Magazine, the Auburn Examiner, and Litro Magazine in the United Kingdom.

A McDonald's Happy Meal box in a meadow on a sunny day.
Franc-o/Shutterstock.com

Starting October 3 and running throughout the month, adults will have the chance to relive their childhood with the nostalgic feeling of enjoying a Happy Meal—complete with a classic McDonald’s mascot toy.

“One day, you ordered a Happy Meal for the last time, and you didn’t even know it,” Mcdonald’s wrote on its Facebook page this month (who’s cutting onions?).

Mcdonald’s teamed up with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a streetwear clothing brand, to deliver a meal reminiscent of the beloved Happy Meal. Instead of the smaller menu items typically included in Happy Meals, the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will feature either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, as well as a soda and fries.

Oh, and don’t forget the toy! The box will also include one of the four cherished McDonald collectible characters: Grimace, The Hamburglar, Birdie, and the new Cactus Buddy.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” McDonald’s chief marketing officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement.

The box will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery, or on the McDonald’s App while supplies last. Run, don’t walk to your nearest Mcdonald’s before they sell out!

