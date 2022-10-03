Comedy fan? Love a horror thriller? Netflix is bringing it all to you this week, and honestly, it all looks so good!

Arguably one of the biggest debuts this week isn’t even a debut, it’s a returning series. The popular comedy Derry Girls is back for a third season after airing on Channel 4 in the UK. Then, there’s the myriad of thrillers and horror films hitting streaming including a Stephen King adaptation and a mystery starring Mila Kunis.

Whether you’re looking for laughs or a few jump scares, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Oct. 3, 2022.

Oct. 3 Chip and Potato: Season 4: A pug and her mouse best friend go on adventures. Jexi: A phone’s virtual assistant sets out to improve a man’s life.

Oct. 4 Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester: The comedian’s special comes to streaming.



Oct. 5 Bling Empire: Season 3: Follow the lives of affluent Asians and Asian Americans in this reality series. High Water: A flood threatens a city. Jumping from High Places: As a way to honor her late best friend, a woman confronts her anxiety. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone: After a bullied boy’s older mentor dies, he can still contact him beyond the grave.



Oct. 5 [Con’t] Nailed It!: Season 7: Watch amateur bakers fail at professional baking challenges. The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero: Follow the story of soccer player Paolo Guerrero as he fights against charges that he tested positive for cocaine before the World Cup. The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave: Members of the Thai soccer team who were trapped in the cave tell their stories. Togo: A man who looks after cars is threatened by traffickers.

Oct. 6 Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake: Survivors recount the 2015 Everest and Nepal earthquakes. The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo: A boy who loves Eastern European poetry travels to Romania.



Oct. 7 Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer admits to his crimes in a series of interviews. Derry Girls: Season 3: The Northern Ireland-set series returns for a third season. Doll House: The lead singer of a rock band looks to reconcile with his daughter. Glitch: A sheriff’s world is rocked when six dead residents return to life in perfect health. Kev Adams: The Real Me: The French comedian’s special comes to Netflix.



