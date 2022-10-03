We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Oct. 3, 2022

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Assignments Editor

Shea Simmons is the Assignments Editor at LifeSavvy. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer with a focus on beauty and lifestyle content. Her work has appeared in Bustle, Allure, and Hello Giggles. Read more...

About LifeSavvy
@heysheashea
| 2 min read
Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell star in Derry Girls.
Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell star in Derry Girls. Channel 4/YouTube

Comedy fan? Love a horror thriller? Netflix is bringing it all to you this week, and honestly, it all looks so good!

Arguably one of the biggest debuts this week isn’t even a debut, it’s a returning series. The popular comedy Derry Girls is back for a third season after airing on Channel 4 in the UK. Then, there’s the myriad of thrillers and horror films hitting streaming including a Stephen King adaptation and a mystery starring Mila Kunis.

Whether you’re looking for laughs or a few jump scares, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Oct. 3, 2022.

  • Oct. 3
    • Chip and Potato: Season 4: A pug and her mouse best friend go on adventures.
    • Jexi: A phone’s virtual assistant sets out to improve a man’s life.
  • Oct. 4
    • Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester: The comedian’s special comes to streaming.

  • Oct. 5
    • Bling Empire: Season 3: Follow the lives of affluent Asians and Asian Americans in this reality series.
    • High Water: A flood threatens a city.
    • Jumping from High Places: As a way to honor her late best friend, a woman confronts her anxiety.
    • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone: After a bullied boy’s older mentor dies, he can still contact him beyond the grave.

  • Oct. 5 [Con’t]
    • Nailed It!: Season 7: Watch amateur bakers fail at professional baking challenges.
    • The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero: Follow the story of soccer player Paolo Guerrero as he fights against charges that he tested positive for cocaine before the World Cup.
    • The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave: Members of the Thai soccer team who were trapped in the cave tell their stories.
    • Togo: A man who looks after cars is threatened by traffickers.
  • Oct. 6
    • Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake: Survivors recount the 2015 Everest and Nepal earthquakes.
    • The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo: A boy who loves Eastern European poetry travels to Romania.

  • Oct. 7
    • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer admits to his crimes in a series of interviews.
    • Derry Girls: Season 3: The Northern Ireland-set series returns for a third season.
    • Doll House: The lead singer of a rock band looks to reconcile with his daughter.
    • Glitch: A sheriff’s world is rocked when six dead residents return to life in perfect health.
    • Kev Adams: The Real Me: The French comedian’s special comes to Netflix.

  • Oct. 7
    • Luckiest Girl Alive: A true crime documentary forces a young woman to confront her past.
    • Man on Pause: When starting andropause, a man decides to pursue life to the fullest.
    • The Midnight Club: Eight residents of a boarding school meet at night to tell ghost stories.
    • The Mole: A team attempts to work together only to find there’s a saboteur among them in this reality show.
    • Oddballs: A boy shaped like a bubble has a life of adventure.
    • Old People: A woman must defend her family against old people on a killing spree.
    • The Redeem Team: The 2008 U.S. Olympic basketball team as they pursue gold.
    • TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2: Two superheroes work together in a futuristic city.
  • Oct. 9
    • Missing Link: To find his family, a yeti lets an explorer prove he’s real.
READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is the Assignments Editor at LifeSavvy. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer with a focus on beauty and lifestyle content. Her work has appeared in Bustle, Allure, and Hello Giggles. Read Full Bio »
LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?