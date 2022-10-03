Comedy fan? Love a horror thriller? Netflix is bringing it all to you this week, and honestly, it all looks so good!
Arguably one of the biggest debuts this week isn’t even a debut, it’s a returning series. The popular comedy Derry Girls is back for a third season after airing on Channel 4 in the UK. Then, there’s the myriad of thrillers and horror films hitting streaming including a Stephen King adaptation and a mystery starring Mila Kunis.
Whether you’re looking for laughs or a few jump scares, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Oct. 3, 2022.
- Oct. 3
- Chip and Potato: Season 4: A pug and her mouse best friend go on adventures.
- Jexi: A phone’s virtual assistant sets out to improve a man’s life.
- Oct. 4
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester: The comedian’s special comes to streaming.
- Oct. 5
- Bling Empire: Season 3: Follow the lives of affluent Asians and Asian Americans in this reality series.
- High Water: A flood threatens a city.
- Jumping from High Places: As a way to honor her late best friend, a woman confronts her anxiety.
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone: After a bullied boy’s older mentor dies, he can still contact him beyond the grave.
- Oct. 5 [Con’t]
- Nailed It!: Season 7: Watch amateur bakers fail at professional baking challenges.
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero: Follow the story of soccer player Paolo Guerrero as he fights against charges that he tested positive for cocaine before the World Cup.
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave: Members of the Thai soccer team who were trapped in the cave tell their stories.
- Togo: A man who looks after cars is threatened by traffickers.
- Oct. 6
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake: Survivors recount the 2015 Everest and Nepal earthquakes.
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo: A boy who loves Eastern European poetry travels to Romania.
- Oct. 7
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer admits to his crimes in a series of interviews.
- Derry Girls: Season 3: The Northern Ireland-set series returns for a third season.
- Doll House: The lead singer of a rock band looks to reconcile with his daughter.
- Glitch: A sheriff’s world is rocked when six dead residents return to life in perfect health.
- Kev Adams: The Real Me: The French comedian’s special comes to Netflix.
- Oct. 7
- Luckiest Girl Alive: A true crime documentary forces a young woman to confront her past.
- Man on Pause: When starting andropause, a man decides to pursue life to the fullest.
- The Midnight Club: Eight residents of a boarding school meet at night to tell ghost stories.
- The Mole: A team attempts to work together only to find there’s a saboteur among them in this reality show.
- Oddballs: A boy shaped like a bubble has a life of adventure.
- Old People: A woman must defend her family against old people on a killing spree.
- The Redeem Team: The 2008 U.S. Olympic basketball team as they pursue gold.
- TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2: Two superheroes work together in a futuristic city.
- Oct. 9
- Missing Link: To find his family, a yeti lets an explorer prove he’s real.