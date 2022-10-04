What to Know About the Cheese Recall

Before you break out all of your charcuterie board snacks, you might want to check your cheeses. Unfortunately, there has been a cheese recall.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc is coordinating with the Food and Drug Administration to recall all its brie and camembert cheese with best-by dates through Dec. 14, 2022, due to a concern over listeria contamination.

The recalled brie and camembert products were distributed from Aug. 1 through Sept. 28 and sold across the country and into Mexico. Retailers include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods, but the list might not be exhaustive.

As for brands, Old Europe Cheese produces a variety of products under names such as Block and Barrel, Good and Gather, La Bonne Vie, and Reny Picot. You can find a comprehensive list of products on the FDA website.

Should you find one of the cheeses in your fridge or freezer, immediately discard it. Then, sanitize any surface that the cheese touched. Listeria can survive in refrigerated areas so don’t let that prevent you from cleaning.

If you were planning to make a charcuterie board for a Halloween party, you might want to double-check your cheese and consider a butter board instead.