6 Surprising Things You Can Wash in the Washing Machine

Several everyday items can be washed right in your washing machine as long as you utilize the correct settings and note manufacturer recommendations

You use it to wash your clothes, linen, towels, and maybe even your sneakers, but the list of things you can actually put into your washing machine is surprisingly long.

If you’re looking for quick cleaning methods, your washing machine might just be your new hero appliance. We spoke with industry experts to find out just how useful the appliance can be when it comes to fast cleaning and how to use it to get the job done.

Pillows

Believe it or not, most pillows are machine washable. Unless they’re made of memory foam or have explicit tags that advise you not to wash them in the washing machine, you can safely add them to your next batch of laundry.

“The biggest mistake people make is throwing your pillow in with a small load of laundry,” said Vera Peterson, president of Molly Maid. “That can cause your pillow to lump and damage more quickly in the wash, so make sure to throw at least two pillows in the load at a time.”

Your pillows will come out brand new when washed in hot water on a gentle cycle with only a small amount of detergent. For spot-cleaning any stains, Peterson recommended pre-treatment before putting your pillow in the washing machine. This might result in an extra rinse cycle to remove any remaining soap, so keep that in mind if you’re washing them with other laundry items.

Most pillows can be dried in your dryer on low heat, depending on the manufacturer’s instructions on the tag. Additionally, you can toss in a few tennis balls (or wool balls) with the pillow when drying to help loosen any clumped-up stuffing from washing. If the tag on your pillow says it is not safe for the dryer, it’s probably best to wrap the wet pillow in a towel to absorb moisture and then let it air dry.

Shower Curtains and Shower Liners