Want Christmas content? Want action movies? Netflix has it all for you this week. The streaming service is dropping a variety of new movies and series, and it’s arguably one of its more diverse set of releases this month.

There are a few anticipated drops including David Letterman’s interview with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelnskyy for the talk show host’s My Next Guest series. If you’re not really feeling real life right now, opt for Jason Bateman and Will Arnett’s Christmas murder mystery comedy, and if you’re into action, there’s Noah Centineo in The Recruit.

If you’re looking for a few things to watch as you count down the days until Christmas, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Dec. 12, 2022.

Dec. 12 My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy: The famed host interviews the Ukrainian president.

Dec. 13 Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure: Famous animated egg gudetama goes on an adventure. Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2: The series following an East Los Angeles basketball team returns. Single’s Inferno: Season 2: Nine Korean singles mingle on a deserted island. Tom Papa: What A Day!: The comedian’s special comes to Netflix.



Play Video

Dec. 14 Don’t Pick Up The Phone: This documentary explores a group of hoax calls that asked fast food managers to strip search employees. Glitter: Three women in 1976 Poland look for love and independence. I Believe in Santa: A woman who hates Christmas realizes she’s dating a man who loves it. Kangaroo Valley: Watch a young kangaroo come of age in this nature documentary.



Play Video

Dec. 15 The Big 4: Four retired assassins head back into the field. The Hills: Seasons 1 and 2: Follow L.C.’s adventures in Los Angeles. Sonic Prime: Sonic the Hedgehog must race through parallel universes to save his friends. Violet Evergarden: Recollections: This short piece recaps the Violet Evergarden series. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery: Detective Terry Seattle attempts to discover who murdered Santa. Harry & Meghan: Volume II: Continue Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s journey in part two of the docuseries about their lives.



Play Video