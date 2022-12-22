LifeSavvy’s Most Popular Products of 2022

As the year comes to an end, it’s fun to look back on some of the products our readers seemed most excited about in 2022. Whether you are in the market for something snazzy or not, browsing a list of must-have items is always entertaining.

From portable crockpot lunch boxes to milk frothers and bedside charging stations, there seems to be a cool product everyone can appreciate to some degree.

Etronik Duffel bag

Whether you have future resolutions for hitting the gym in 2023 or you are someone who loves taking mini getaways, the Etronik duffel bag is a must! It comes in nine colors and designs, so you can pick the one that matches your style best. Plus, it is suitable for indoor and outdoor activities.

Take it to your weekly yoga classes, day-long journeys to the beach, or even on short business trips. The bag is made with water-resistant nylon and high-quality zippers, which make for durable construction, so you know it will last you.

The most exciting feature this bag offers is the USB charging port conveniently located along the side of the pack. Store your portable power bank inside of the pocket and connect your phone when you need a quick charge.

Best for Travelers ETRONIK Duffel Bag Includes a USB interface so you can charge your phone on the go!

HORUSDY Magnetic Wristband

This magnetic wristband is the handyman’s dream! When you have screws, nails, and little drill bits to keep track of during a project, having them right at reach (without losing them) is super helpful.

People love this product because it’s unique and makes for an excellent gift to give a friend, grandpa, or dad on father’s day. If you have a DIY enthusiast, they will appreciate this special magnetic wristband.

https://www.amazon.com/HORUSDY-Magnetic-Wristband-Drilling-Christmas/dp/B08ZMLQMVF Perfect for the handyman in your life.

PowerLix Milk Frother

A milk frother is one of the simplest (and cheapest) ways to make a boring cup of coffee fancy and exciting again. With a quick whip from your milk frother (plus a few sweet ingredients), you’ll have a creamy, frothy topping that will take things up a few notches.

A layer of foamy milk froth will surely upgrade your morning brew and create a soothing, rich new mouthfeel. Forget Starbucks; you can have a delicious coffee that tastes like a pro barista made it for you. Best part? You’ll save loads of money!

PowerLix Milk Frother There's no better way to jazz up your morning brew.

Kaywide Pullover

The Kaywide pullover is basically a Columbia jacket dupe, but once you throw it on and feel that oh-so-cozy comfort, you’ll understand why it was so popular throughout 2022!

The fluffy sherpa is warm and won’t bother your skin like some other materials, even after washing it several times. The five neutral colors it comes in are so lovely— you might have a hard time picking your favorite.

It’s the perfect extra layer to wear all fall, winter, and spring, but it also makes a great pullover in the cool evenings outdoors throughout summer.

Simple Modern Tumbler

Just like the Stanley Adventure Quencher tumbler, this 40-ounce Simple Modern tumbler carries most of the same features but at a friendlier price tag! If scoring all the big brand names doesn’t matter, then you’ll love this sleek on-the-go beverage tumbler.

Select between the 30, 40, and 50-ounce options that come in an astounding 23 designs and colors! The reusable insulated travel mug is perfect for anyone who needs regular reminders to drink that h2o!

Simple Modern Tumbler Like other brands, but with a friendlier price tag!

Ezvalo Charger

This portable wireless charging station is the perfect nightstand add-on for any bedroom. The gadget features a wireless phone charger so you can get a quick charge no matter what phone you or someone else owns.

Aside from being a charger, the mini platform is complete with a mini Bluetooth speaker, which delivers crisp sound and soft glowing light to fall asleep or wake up to.

Not only is it a super practical item to have by your bedside, but its appearance is super sleek, making it an excellent gift for anyone who owns a phone. So, basically, everyone.

EZVALO Charging Station Charging platform with a wireless speaker and night light!

Crockpot Lunchbox

The crockpot lunchbox is an ingenious and practical appliance for anyone who loves packing their lunch to go. The 20-ounce capacity is large enough for a personal-portioned lunch, but you’ll also love using it for dips you bring to parties.

Whether you hate using the gross office microwave (that no one ever cleans) or you sometimes like to take the comfort of home to work with you, the portable crockpot warmer is one you’ll appreciate having. Just plug your mini crockpot in when you get to work, wait as the room fills with a homey aroma, then enjoy a delicious hot lunch everyone will be jealous of.

Crockpot Electric Lunch Box Start warming your meal up as soon as you get to the office.

OXO Portable Utensils

If you’re feeling excited about taking that crockpot to work with you, then you’ll also appreciate having this portable utensil kit to take along with it.

It’s a great way to save on plastic and avoid shuffling around for forks and knives in the office kitchen. Plus, real cutlery always beats that cheap flimsy plasticware. The stainless steel cutlery set comes with a full-size fork, spoon, and knife, and you’ll appreciate how the set and carrying case are both dishwasher-safe.

OXO Portable Utensils Kit Never search the office for plastic utensils again!

Richoose Hanging Planter

Indoor plants do a lot for a home. They add to overall aesthetics and appearance in your space, and some plants have natural calming properties that can help promote relaxation. We can all use a little zen these days.

If you have limited space, or you already have lots of plants and running out of a place to put them all, a hanging planter may be the answer to your plant problems.

The Richoose vertical pocket planter adds charm to any outdoor or indoor living area and looks lovely year after year. The backing is made with a waterproof material, so you don’t have to worry about damaging your walls every time you water.

Brightown String Lights

Fairy lights, like these Brightown string lights, are the DIY lover’s dream! Not only do they add twinkling magic to crafts and projects at home, but they can promote a magical feeling to several spaces in the home.

Add them to a glass vase on display, or use them to create a cozy ambiance during a dinner date at home. They are beautiful and decorative and look especially lovely around the holidays.

Liquisnugs Travel Bottles

Having a leak-proof pack of travel bottles is a must, but finding a brand you can count on is difficult. Insert LiquiSnugs silicone travel bottles, the only ones you’ll ever need to purchase again.

Not only are they TSA-approved, but the company prides itself on its 100% leak-proof construction. You will receive a full refund if you have any problems.

Govee Strip Lights

Look no further if you are looking for a simple yet unique way to enhance your family’s TV-watching experience at home. The adhesive Govee strip lights are brilliant!

Stick them to the back border of your television monitor and install the application on your phone to customize settings and select from over 16 million color options.

By installing strip lights behind the TV, you’ll increase brightness in the room, reduce eye strain, and provide an overall better experience when watching movies or your favorite series.

Govee Strip Lights Reduce eye fatigue and enhance visual entertainment!

Whether you are shopping for the perfect birthday gift for someone or you want to spoil yourself, knowing what else everyone can't stop buying always helps.