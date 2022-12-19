Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Dec. 19, 2022

Oh boy! This week is a big one for Netflix. From the follow-up to the smash hit film Knives Out to a new season of Emily in Paris, Christmas week is about to be filled with movie nights.

Let’s be honest. Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion starring Daniel Crag, Janelle Monae, and a bevy of other stars, is likely the launch most people are lining up (virtually) to watch. While not a direct sequel to Knives Out, it does follow detective Benoit Blanc as he takes on another murder case.

Then, Emily in Paris returns with its third season starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park, and if you’re looking for family-friendly content for Christmas day, the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda releases.

Curious about what else is heading your way? Here’s everything coming to streaming the week of Dec. 19, 2022.

Dec. 19 Trolley: A woman must confront her family and past in this Korean drama. Trolls: Princess Poppy must rescue her friends from troll-hungry bergens.



Dec. 20 A Not So Merry Christmas: A man who hates Christmas is cursed to only remember the Christmas Day of each year. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1: A prince sets out to save his land.

Dec. 21 Disconnect: The Wedding Planner: After a man is scammed out of a wedding, he must hurriedly plan a destination wedding for an investor. Emily in Paris: Season 3: Emily is back and balancing two jobs and her love life in season 3. I AM A KILLER: Season 4: Explore the stories of prisoners in this docuseries. The Interest of Love: Four people working at the same bank face love complications.



Dec. 22 Alice in Borderland: Season 2: A man and his friends must compete in games to survive in an empty Tokyo. Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre: The comedian’s special comes to streaming.

Dec. 23 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Benoit Blanc is back in this follow-up to Knives Out. Piñata Masters!: Teams compete in a piñata making competition.



