5 Pick-Me Up Morning Beverages That Aren’t Coffee

If you can’t imagine your morning without a big cup of Joe but you’re trying to switch it up a little, here are some of the best pick-me-up beverages that will deliver both, a delicious taste and a boost of energy.

Matcha Tea

This vibrant green powder comes from Japanese tea tree leaves, Camellia sinensis plant to be exact, and it contains nutrients and powerful antioxidants from the entire tea leaf. That also makes it higher in caffeine than other green teas.

Known for a variety of health benefits such as fighting free radicals and their oxidative damage, improving liver health, and aiding weight loss, this ancient beverage has been a staple in Japanese culture for thousands of years. In the last decade, it’s grown in popularity all over the world, and with a high caffeine content, it makes for a great alternative to coffee.

Whether you drink it the original way or turn it into a matcha latte, you’re definitely in for a healthy caffeine kick to start your day right.

Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate is a traditional South American drink that’s been an important part of their morning rituals for centuries, and it slowly made its way across the borders and into many cafes and healthy food spots.

This herbal tea is known for its strong, bitter flavor and notable boost of energy, adding a variety of health benefits to the table. From improving focus and productivity to helping regulate blood sugar levels, yerba mate is so much more than just a delicious morning pick-me-up.

Traditionally, it’s sipped from a materia, a metal or wooden gourd where the leaves are steeped in hot water. It’s meant to be shared with friends and family and it symbolizes bonding, so you’re more than welcome to share it with your loved one for a great start to your day.

Chai Tea

The fragrant smell and delicious taste of chai tea quickly turned it into one of the most sought-after coffee alternatives world wide. This spicy Indian tea , more accurately referred to as Masala Chai, is usually made from black tea, ginger , and a variety of spices such as cardamom, cloves, fennel, star anise, and more.

Sometimes, chai tea can be made with green tea or even rooibos, which slightly changes the taste and intensity (black tea will always be the strongest). Traditionally, it’s brewed with either warm water or milk, so you can enjoy both varieties and find out which one suits your taste buds best. In addition to being delicious and a great alternative for your cozy morning cup, the star ingredients in chai tea can help improve your heart health, reduce nausea, and even reduce blood sugar levels.

Dandelion Root Tea

Commonly used for medicinal purposes in various cultures, dandelion root tea is a strong and interestingly-tasting drink that eerily resembles coffee. It can help boost your mornings as well as bring a plethora of health benefits

From helping reduce water weight and improving liver health, to promoting gastrointestinal function and potential anti-cancer properties, dandelion root tea might just be your new morning favorite. Especially since it doesn’t cause coffee jitters.

Chicory Root Tea

If you’re looking for a morning beverage to really jumpstart your metabolism, start with chicory root tea. Similarly to dandelion, when the roots are roasted and brewed, the flavor comes as close to coffee as possible. Even more so, chicory root tea has been used as a coffee substitute for hundreds of years, with some stories hitting close to home.

At specific points in US history, when coffee beans weren’t readily available, chicory root tea was extremely popular in New Orleans, where you can enjoy a delicious cup in almost every cafe even today.

In addition to being a great energy boost to start your morning, chicory root mostly contains inulin, a dietary fiber that promotes gut health and helps feed your microbiome. It also plays a role in reducing blood sugar levels, promoting weight loss, and easing constipation.

Try these interesting beverages first thing when you wake up and notice how your body responds.