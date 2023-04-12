Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers



Slip-on shoes are incredibly convenient for just about all quick errands. For years, moccasins have accompanied me on dog walks and grocery store runs, but not anymore! The Kizik Roamers are an all-around better option. They provide more support and style than any other slip-on out there.

I honestly can’t remember the last time I tied my shoes when putting them on. Since I was a kid, I’ve held that loop on the back of my sneakers and slid my foot into place without even touching the laces. I’d tug at the shoe’s tongue, and then I was good to go.

There were plenty of times that I was lectured about how I was destroying my shoes, but that never stopped my habit. It always seemed pointless to untie and re-tie my shoes when rushing out the door. Sacrificing the long-term structure of the shoe was the price to pay, but now we don’t have to.

Effortless to Slip On

Kizik has completely reinvented how you interact with your shoes. The back of the shoe compresses so your foot slides in effortlessly. Once your foot is in the shoe, the heel springs back into place. The shoe does almost all of the work for you. You don’t even have to bend down, let alone use your hands. The Kizik Roamers are truly simple to put on.

I’ve been testing these for several months now, and it is safe to say they have become my favorite sneakers. The other day, I put on a standard pair of sneakers for the first time in a while, and having to use my hands completely threw me off. It has become so convenient to slip on my shoes and run out the door without thinking about it.

The ease of slipping these sneakers on is especially helpful if your hands are loaded up on your way out the door. Since I keep my shoes right next to the front door, it’s convenient that I can grab my coffee, bags, or anything else prior to heading to the door. I don’t have to readjust or set everything down since I can step right into my sneakers.

Kizik offers shoes for kids as well. While the ease of slipping these shoes on is great for everyone, I can only imagine how helpful it is for parents. Not only do they reduce the amount of effort it takes to get children out the door, but they may also provide young kids with a sense of independence since they don’t need help tying their shoes.

Boldly Stylish

These sneakers are a statement piece. A stranger saw me wearing them and yelled, “Those shoes are fire!” from looks alone. They didn’t even get to see how much cooler they are with the “HandsFree Lab technology,” as Kizik calls it.

Some styles of Kiziks, like the Roamer, display this hands-free technology while the company’s other styles have the technology internalized so it appears as a standard shoe. It comes down to preference. Personally, I go with the external styles since I’m fascinated by the design and love watching them in action.

The heel on the Roamer is bold, but that also makes it a bit bulky. If that isn’t your style, I would consider one of Kizik’s other options. The white foam picks up dirt quite easily, so to keep them looking as nice as possible, you will want to wipe them down regularly. While you don’t have to wash the soles as often as the foam, it is extremely easy. The insoles are removable and can be thrown into the washing machine.

The simple and unique look makes these match tons of outfits. They can be dressed up more than your standard tennis shoe, but they still look perfectly in place with jeans and a t-shirt.

All Day Comfort (Once Broken In)

These shoes went to a tradeshow with me. There are few tests I could think of that would be more rigorous for sneakers than five days of non-stop walking.

It didn’t take much time to break them in, but I highly recommend doing that before a long walk. They have a bit more arch support than I was used to, so it took me about two days of short spurts of wearing before they became my official go-to shoes.

If you are between sizes, even if you normally go the half size up, I recommend ordering the smaller of the two sizes. I would say three out of four pairs of my shoes are a 9.5, so I normally go with a 9.5 when ordering online, but these I definitely should have gone with a 9.

If you order a size that is a bit too big, you notice that the insoles are a bit slippery with most thin socks. They can also feel a bit slick when walking downhill if they are not tied tightly enough. Even if they fit, you may want to lace them up tighter than how they arrived to prevent slipping.

Decent Sole Durability with Alternative Options

Originally, I was slightly worried that wear lines would start to form where the foam has to bend to let your foot in. After spending a few months with them, my doubts have subsided. They have bounced back to their original form time and time again.

I had a slight tear occur in the foam, but it was likely a one-off. It got snagged on something in a construction zone, so I can’t in good conscience knock the shoes for that damage. I’d be hard-pressed to find a pair of sneakers that would walk away unscathed from a standoff with a nail.

If you frequently find yourself in workshops, on thorny trails, or anywhere else that is a bit of a harsher environment, you may be better off with one of Kizik’s other styles. They utilize the company’s proprietary Rabbit Foam, which is denser than that of the Roamer. I got a pair of Kizik Athens to compare, and the Rabbit Foam is noticeably more durable yet is still as comfortable. While the Roamers are fantastic street shoes, you may want to consider their alternatives depending on your environment.

Should You Buy the Kizik Roamers?

My feet, as well as my industrial design background, have me obsessed with these sneakers. Few things excite me more than products that break molds of what’s typical. In this instance, it’s more than just looks. The Kizik Roamers have reimagined the act of putting on sneakers while being comfortable, bold, and overall more accessible.

While the two seconds you save slipping these on probably won’t prevent you from being late to work, they will give you two seconds to think about how there are ways that everyday objects can be exciting and innovative.

But beware, once you buy a pair of Kizik’s, their convenience will make them the only sneakers you’ll want. I want to replace all of my sneakers with Kiziks, and I’ve shown them off to just anyone that will listen to me. There are few products I feel as confident about recommending as these sneakers. You’ll love them.