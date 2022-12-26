Christmas might be over, but Netflix is still going strong by finishing the year with major film drops and starting 2023 off with multiple classics.

To round out the year, Netflix is releasing Noah Baumbach’s absurdist comedy White Noise about a family evacuating their home after an environmental disaster. Then, there’s Chelsea Handler’s latest comedy special, and the return of the fan-favorite reality show The Circle.

Come Jan. 1, the streaming service is doing its usual beginning-of-the-month drop with beloved movies like Top Gun, all of the Rocky films, and Grease.

If you’re looking for a way to pass the no man’s land of time between Christmas and New Year’s, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Dec. 26, 2022.

Dec. 26 No Escape: An American family is trapped in a foreign country during a coup. Treason: An MI6 agent reunites with a Russian spy and begins to question his path.

Dec. 27 Chelsea Handler: Revolution: Chelsea Handler’s latest special hits streaming.



Dec. 28 7 Women and a Murder: After the patriarch is stabbed, seven women become trapped in a mansion attempting to figure out who did it. A Night at the Kindergarten: A man crashes a kindergarten to prevent the school from expelling his girlfriend’s son. The Circle: Season 5: Individuals compete in an experiment that asks whether social media can be a true representation of themselves. Stuck with You: Two people get stuck in an elevator together on New Year’s Eve.

Dec. 29 Brown and Friends: A group of friends gathers together for adventures in this animated children’s series. Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2: Follow the history of the Ottoman empire in this period drama.



Dec. 30 Alpha Males: Men try to adjust to a world of empowered women in this comedy. Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2: Season two of the animated series about a fun-loving aunt comes to Netflix. The Glory: A woman who suffered abuse in high school devises a revenge plan. Secrets of Summer: Season 2: The story of a wakeboarding competition at a resort continues. White Noise: A family must evacuate their home after a chemical leak in this comedy.



Dec. 31 Best of Stand Up 2022: Netflix compiles its best standup moments of the year. Lady Voyeur: A woman is under investigation after her neighbor disappears.

Jan. 1 Kaleidoscope: A master thief and his crew attempt a high-stakes heist. The Way of the Househusband: Season 2: The adaptation of the manga continues. The Aviator: Leonard Dicaprio stars as Howard Hughes in this biopic. Barbershop 2: Back in Business: A new barbershop and gentrification threaten Calvin Palmer Jr’s barbershop. Blue Streak: A jewel thief is released from prison only to find a jail constructed over his jewel’s hiding place. Brokeback Mountain: Two men fall in love and continue an affair over the years. The ‘Burbs: A man investigates an odd family that moves into his vacation home’s neighborhood. Closer: Two couples get entangled in affairs with one another. The Conjuring: A family begins experiencing supernatural occurrences at their farmhouse.



Jan. 1 [Con’t] Daddy Day Care: After losing his job, a man starts his own daycare. Fletch: Chevy Chase stars in this classic film. Forrest Gump: Tom Hanks stars as Forrest Gump, a man navigating life in the ’60s and ’70s. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra: Elite soldiers travel the world to take on an arms dealer. Grease: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta star in this cult classic musical about high school sweethearts. I Know What You Did Last Summer: Four friends are haunted by a deadly accident from a year ago. Jerry Maguire: A sports agent experiences a crisis of conscience. King Kong: Peter Jackson’s iteration of the classic tale comes to streaming. Leap Year: A woman decides to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day in Ireland. Life: A single-celled organism from Mars begins displaying signs of life.



Jan. 1 [Con’t] Minority Report: Police utilize a psychic technology to stop crimes before they happen. National Security: A former cop and police academy quitter end up working together in this comedy. New Amsterdam: Season 1: A doctor attempts to help suffering patients at a public hospital. The Nutty Professor: An overweight scientist invents a weight-loss solution. The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps: An scientist’s alter ego steals his latest creation. Old Enough!: Season 2: Children go on errands by themselves as camera crews follow. Parenthood: Four siblings juggle their adult lives together.



Jan. 1 [Con’t] Reservoir Dogs: Quentin Tarantino’s directorial debut comes to streaming. Resident Evil: Afterlife: Alice continues battling Umbrella Corp amid an invasion of the walking dead. Road to Perdition: A man seeks revenge for the death of his wife and son. Rocky I-V: All of the Rocky movies come to streaming. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: A man must take on an army of a woman’s ex-boyfriends. Survivor: Season 18: The 18th season of Survivor comes to Netflix.



