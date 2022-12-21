What Grocery Stores Are Open Christmas Day?

Maybe you need a last-minute appetizer, or maybe you forgot to buy a key ingredient for your cookies, either way, you’ve got to head to the grocery store on Christmas Day. But is anything even open?

While it might surprise you, there are grocery stores open on Christmas Day. While hours could vary between locations, some stores are giving customers a few last chances to shop.

If you know you’re forgetful (aka you’re inclined to leave behind the eggs for Christmas brunch), here are the grocery stores you can shop from on Christmas Day.

Acme

Albertsons

Big Saver Foods

CVS

Duane Reade

Family Dollar

Foodland

Dollar Tree

Rite Aid

Safeway

Walgreens

Wawa

Vons

7-Eleven

While these stores will be open, they will likely have limited hours, and some locations—based on franchising and owners—might be closed altogether. It’s best to call ahead if you need to head in for emergency purchases.

Yes, there are options for shopping on Christmas Day, but when making your final grocery run before the holiday weekend, keep in mind that many of these stores aren’t full-fledged grocery shops, and they might not have everything you need.

Ultimately, if you need an emergency dozen eggs, you’ll likely still be able to get them, but better to be thorough upfront and plan your meals well so that no one has to miss out on holiday cookies.