Do Hangover Cures Actually Work?

Most of us have been there before. One too many drinks were had, and the next morning you feel like you got hit by a truck. Obviously, if there’s a hangover cure out there, you’re going to try it. But do all of those alleged hangover cures work?

Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a hangover cure. You can mitigate symptoms, but time is the only thing that’ll make you feel better.

For many, hangover symptoms include nausea, sweating, headaches, and fatigue, but they can also have other effects like anxiety and mood swings. Typically, these symptoms are caused by dehydration, disrupted sleep, stomach irritation, and inflammation—all side effects of imbibing too much alcohol. While no, you can’t eliminate your hangover, you can treat those symptoms for a bit of relief.

Once you’re hungover, make sure to hydrate. Sip on water throughout the day as you rest, and if you happen to have diarrhea or vomiting alongside your hangover, make sure to drink sports drinks or other electrolyte-replenishing beverages.

As for food (if you feel like eating that is), don’t go for the greasy stuff. Instead, eat as if you’re truly sick, sticking with the oft-cited BRAT diet—bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast—as well as other bland foods like eggs and greek yogurt that can add some protein to your meal.

Finally, sleep. There’s a reason the old adage “sleep it off” exists. Get rest and ride your hangover wave. Try to mitigate symptoms, yes, but ultimately, you’ve got to face up to the consequences.

If you were thinking some hair of the dog might be your ticket to a hangover-free day, maybe just go back to bed instead—and skip that last vodka tonic next time.