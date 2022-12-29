We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Here’s Why Your Silverware Is Never Clean After Using the Dishwasher

Shea Simmons is the Assignments Editor at LifeSavvy. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer with a focus on beauty and lifestyle content. Her work has appeared in Bustle, Allure, and Hello Giggles. Read more...

A dishwasher's bottom racked is pulled out and filled with clean plates, bowls, and silverware.
Whether it’s your roommate or your partner, there’s a good chance that you and someone in your household have a differing opinion on how to load the dishwasher. As it turns out, when it comes to silverware placement, there actually is a right and wrong method.

If your silverware is never clean when you unload the dishwasher, it might be because you’re grouping it incorrectly.

While it might seem like a good idea, you shouldn’t be grouping forks, spoons, and knives in the same compartment. Sure, it looks all nice and shiny and organized when you open your dishwasher. It might even make putting your silverware away easier, but it’s the reason why it’s not always clean.

When you group silverware by type, they nest together. This means the backs of spoons resting in the ladle, forks smashed together, and knives touching. Your dishwasher can’t always separate your utensils when this happens, and that means crusts of food, bits of debris, and smudge can be left behind on the areas that are nested together. The result? Silverware that’s got to be rewashed.

The solution? Load silverware in different groups. It’s fine to have two spoons in one compartment but make sure there’s a knife or fork between them. Also, load your silverware handles down for the best wash.

Want to know something else? There’s also a correct way to unload a dishwasher, too.

Shea Simmons is the Assignments Editor at LifeSavvy. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer with a focus on beauty and lifestyle content. Her work has appeared in Bustle, Allure, and Hello Giggles. Read Full Bio »
