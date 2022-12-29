Get a Fitbit on Sale During Amazon’s End of Year Deals Event

Maybe you’re not into the new year, new me. There’s nothing wrong with that, but if you do have some health and wellness goals (let’s not call them resolutions) you want to meet this year, there’s a Fitbit sale you might want to check out.

You can get a Fitbit Versa 4 for $179 during Amazon’s end-of-year sale.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch You don't need to make a resolution to prioritize your health.

What’s the big deal with a Fitbit, though? Well, if you’ve got certain goals you want to meet or are even just curious about how your body is functioning, Fitbit can help you out. The Versa 4 is far more than the Fitbits of yesteryear, which were simple step counters (though it does that as well).

You can choose between 40 different exercise modes to get the most accurate portrait of calories burned and heart rate during your workout. Plus, even if you aren’t working out, Fitbit monitors your heart rate and can even give you a health score based on your demographics, activity rating, and heart health.

Fitbit can also help out if you’re thinking about prioritizing sleep. Use the wearable to keep track of your sleep cycle, including your sleep stages like light, REM, and deep sleep. Allow it to monitor your blood oxygen levels, and you’ll see if you have any disruptions during the evening.

If you’re looking for a device that can keep you connected, you can get call and text notifications from your phone sent to your Fitbit.

Sure, maybe new year’s resolutions aren’t for you, but if you’re looking for a way to keep your goals in mind, a wearable like Fitbit is a great way to do it.