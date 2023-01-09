15 Ramen Recipes to Upgrade Your Cup of Noodles

What is there not to love about ramen noodles? They are super affordable, easy to make and deliver that much-needed soul-satisfying umami flavor we all love.

But beyond that regular cup of noodles and hot savory broth, there’s so much more you can do to round out the meal and amp up the flavor. From coconut curry creations to spicy ramen renditions, you’ll love these 15 ramen recipe upgrades.

Thai Coconut Curry Ramen

If you’ve never had the chance to try a coconut curry combo, this recipe is a fantastic place to start. Creamy coconut milk has a way of tempering curry’s bold and spicy bite, creating a heavenly sauce for rice or noodles.

This rich and dreamy sauce combined with crumbled pork, soft-boiled eggs, and sliced green onion will make you think you’re at a restaurant. With so many ingredients in each bowl, you’ll surely need a ramen spoon!

TikTok Ramen

TikTok influencer harleen.eats amazed the social media world with her simple umami-rich ramen hack back in 2021. Since then, her video has reached millions of viewers and thousands of shares. If you try it yourself, then you’ll know why.

Ingredients like butter, garlic, brown sugar, and soy sauce make up the simple sauce, while scrambled eggs and everything bagel seasoning finish the noodles just right. Next time you open a package of ramen, do yourself a favor and toss that seasoning packet in the trash. You won’t be needing it after you try TikTok ramen.

Spicy Ramen

Sometimes you just need something hot enough to make your tongue tingle and make your nose run a little. In just 20 minutes, you can have a dish spicy enough to do just that. Enjoy this veggie-filled ramen meal next time you’re feeling extra zingy.

Beef and Broccoli Ramen

We already know you love ramen, but if beef and broccoli happen to be your go-to take-out order, then boy are you in for a treat. In just under 30 minutes, you’ll have a game-changing dinner everyone will appreciate.

It’s as simple as cooking beef, broccoli, and noodles, then tossing them together with a classic stir-fry sauce. Top your dish with sesame seeds and green onions, and enjoy your tasty “take-out” meal without leaving your home.

Teriyaki Salmon Ramen

Whether you have a slab of salmon in your freezer or Chinese broccoli is on sale at the market this week, this tasty noodle dish is a must-try. Every ingredient serves a complementing purpose, rounding it into a satiating and nutritious dinner.

The teriyaki is authentic and homemade, so don’t purchase a pre-made bottle at the store. Scratch is always superior and takes only minutes to whip up.

Vegetable Ramen Stir-Fry

If you love your veggies as much as we do, or you’re searching for something new to add to your meatless Monday recipe list, then check this out. Filled with ingredients like carrots, cabbage, shitake mushrooms, snow peas, and bean sprouts, this ramen is what we call nourishing and delightful. While the recipe calls for several ingredients, we recommend giving it a try, as the sauce is spot on in the flavor category.

Sesame Garlic Ramen

Sometimes you just need a humongous bowl of noodles without all those extra bits of protein and veggies intertwined between all those tasty strands. This recipe will get you there.

First, toss out that overly salty packet of seasoning because you won’t need it here. Instead, combine sesame oil, garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, and sriracha to make a delectable sauce that will make your tastebuds sing.

Ramen Noodle Salad

Traditionally served at summer barbeques and family potlucks, this ramen noodle salad has unique written all over it. It’s not your typical hot brothy bowl of noodles but a cold, crunchy, and zesty side dish that pleases crowds.

Growing up, we had versions of this salad at summer picnics every year, so I can say from experience it’s a hit. After sautéeing crushed-up uncooked noodles with almonds and sesame seeds, you’ll add cabbage and green onions and toss them together with a homemade sauce. Next time you’re invited to a potluck, bring this tasty (and inexpensive) dish with you.

Budae Jjigae

Budae Jjigae (Aka Army Stew) is a popular hot Korean dish overflowing with tasty and cost-friendly ingredients. You’ll find the meal loaded with spam, mushrooms, kimchi, and a memorable broth worth indulging in.

Whether you’re looking for ways to use that spam and ramen in your pantry or you’re interested in cooking new dishes from different cuisines, here’s a great place to start.

Hot and Spicy Breakfast Ramen

If you haven’t given much thought to noodles for breakfast, think again. This spicy breakfast bowl is overflowing with flavor—noodles, surrounded by an ambrosial broth dotted with cubes of salty spam and crunchy green onions, oh yum!

With each bite, you’ll find the Japanese gyoza dumplings entangled within the stringy strands of ramen, and the yolk, which provides a rich finish, rounds out the meal. You’ll be more than satisfied here.

Birria Ramen

Sometimes the best meals are born when you combine two of your favorites into one. Birria is a traditional Mexican stew made up of shredded lamb or beef, often eaten on its own or inside a tortilla. The meat, which simmers for hours in broth, boasts sweet, spicy, and sour notes of flavor.

Now imaging combining an enticing, meaty stew with a bowl of slightly chewy ramen noodles. With spoonfuls of shredded cabbage, jalapeños, a hard-boiled egg, and a squeeze of lime, you’ll love chowing down on this one.

Spicy Mayo Ramen

This recipe is pretty strange yet delicious— we’ll call it “strangely delicious.” Raw egg, a clove of garlic, ramen seasoning, and Japanese mayo (yes, mayo) come together to make a luscious broth. The critical part is using Japanese mayo and Sapporo Ichiban Ramen Miso Flavor noodles. If you can get past the unique use of ingredients, then go for it! You’ll feel like you’re eating fine-dining style.

Shrimp Peanut Ramen

Peanut butter, Thai red curry, and coconut milk combined make a tasty trio in this fabulous ramen dish, so grab that bag of shrimp hanging out in your freezer so you can get to slurping. Don’t forget the chopped peanuts and lime wedge garnishes. They lend well to aesthetics and provide additional flavor and texture to round out a lovely dinner.

Roasted Veggie Ramen

During the cold months of fall and winter, there’s no better way to enjoy hearty vegetables that are perfectly roasted, especially when served over a big bowl of ramen. The recipe calls for cauliflower and brussels sprouts, but feel free to use whatever you have. Carrots, asparagus, and broccoli would all work well in this dish.

Egg Roll Ramen

Ever tried the famous egg-roll-in-a-bowl recipe? This one is just like that, but better because it has ramen in it too! As the name suggests, it’s all the ingredients from inside an eggroll (without the wrap) served in a bowl. Simple, yet so delicious.

Ramen noodles do a fine job of making the heart happy. Maybe it’s the broth, the springy noodles, or a combination of the two, but nothing really satisfies the soul as hot soup does.