The Viral Amazon Products That Are Worth Buying

A lot of products went viral in the past few months, but not every one was a winner. We’ve rounded up our favorite picks that are actually worth your money. From practical finds to great cleaning accessories, here are some things you won’t regret purchasing.

TXLOOK Automatic Stirring Mug

This automatic stirring coffee mug went viral in 2022 for its ability to conveniently and efficiently stir your coffee and other beverages. With a simple push of a button, the mug’s magnetic stirrer starts spinning, ensuring that your drink is thoroughly mixed and free of clumps. Made of durable stainless steel and featuring a classic design, this mug is a great addition to any kitchen.

OTOTO Fun Guy Fridge Deodorizer

The OTOTO Fun Guy Fridge Deodorizer is a unique and fun way to keep your fridge smelling fresh. To use it, simply wash the deodorizer, pour in baking soda, and place it anywhere in your fridge to absorb funky odors. It’s made of dishwasher-safe, heat-resistant silicone and has a fun yet functional design that will add some personality to your fridge.

Iron Forge Cable Cable Management Box

Messy cords around your computer and television are so 2022. The Iron Forge Cable Cable Management Box is a simple and effective way to organize and hide your cords and cables. Its sleek design blends in with any decor, and its large size can accommodate multiple cords, making it perfect for use with TVs, computers, and other electronics.

The Pink Stuff

The Pink Stuff was all over cleaning TikTok last year. This versatile and effective paste cleaner can tackle a wide range of tough stains and messes without causing damage. Its unique formula is gentle on surfaces yet powerful enough to remove dirt, grime, and even burnt-on food. With its attractive pink color and mild scent, The Pink Stuff will add a touch of fun to your cleaning routine.

Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover

We’ve all experienced that annoying pilling that occurs on sweaters and other fuzzy items. Fortunately, the internet discovered a product that can solve that problem forever. The Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover is a handy tool that quickly removes lint, pills, and fuzz from your clothing and upholstery. Its battery-operated design makes it portable and convenient to use, and its large shaver head covers a wide area for efficient lint removal.

Scrub Daddy Sponge

Scrub Daddy sponges have been around for a while, but the brand took the internet by storm last year. Their unique texture changes with the temperature of the water, allowing them to be soft and gentle for delicate surfaces and firm for tougher scrubbing jobs. And with their cute smiley face design, Scrub Daddy sponges are just fun to have around.

Stasher Silicone Bags

Eco-friendly alternatives were all the rage last year, and many people discovered the beauty of Stasher bags. These eco-friendly silicone bags replace your disposable plastic ones and are just as easy to use. Made of durable, food-grade silicone, they are safe for use in the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. Plus, they’re also leakproof, making them perfect for storing liquids and preventing messes.

Leejie Electric Lighter

In pursuit of making life simpler, the internet went crazy for the Leejie Electric Lighter last year. This lighter is a convenient and safe choice for lighting candles, grills, fireplaces, and more. It is also small and slim, making it portable and convenient for daily indoor and outdoor use.

Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer

Organization is always popular on TikTok, which is probably why the Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer went viral. This organizer is a useful tool for maximizing the storage space in your kitchen. Its expandable design allows it to fit a variety of sink sizes and configurations, and its adjustable shelves provide flexibility for storing different items.

Nado Care Pet Hair Remover

Pet owners, rejoice! There’s finally an easy way to get rid of the gobs of pet hair that cover your couches and chairs. The Nado Care Pet Hair Remover is a handy tool for quickly and easily removing pet hair from clothing, furniture, and other surfaces. Its innovative design features a double-sided silicone rubber head that effectively removes hair without damaging fabrics.

Aeakey Soap Dispenser

The Aeakey Soap Dispenser is the most convenient way to dispense soap in your kitchen or bathroom. Its touchless design allows for easy, hygienic use, and its large capacity means you won’t have to refill it as often. Its sleek, modern design and chrome finish make it a stylish addition to any home.

BISSELL Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Another cleaning tool that internet users couldn’t get enough of, the BISSELL Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner makes a great addition to any home. This powerful and convenient tool tackles stains and dirt on carpets, upholstery, and other surfaces. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to use and store, and its powerful suction and cleaning solution work together to effectively remove stains and dirt.

FlexiSpot Desk Bike Chair

We love being productive, which is why the FlexiSpot Desk Bike Chair became so popular recently. The stationary bike design allows you to pedal while you work, which lets you get active and promote good circulation. Its comfortable and adjustable chair design provides proper support and allows you to adjust your position to find the most comfortable and ergonomic fit.

