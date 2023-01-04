Stained Coffee Mug? The Solution Is Right in Your Pantry

Nothing hits the spot in the morning like your first cup of coffee. For many, it’s a full-on caffeine experience with a slow and relaxing brewing process, but nothing can ruin those moments like an ugly, stained coffee mug.

Thankfully, salt and a microfiber cloth are all you need to clean a stained coffee mug.

When it comes to cleaning methods for coffee mug stains, baking soda and vinegar top the list. But unless you’re committed to DIY cleaning, there’s a chance you might not have either on hand. Enter: salt. The abrasive substance is a great scouring agent, and that’s what makes it such a perfect choice for cleaning your mug.

To do so, first, you’ll wet the inside of your mug, and then, add in your salt. Using a microfiber cloth, begin scrubbing the stains. Rinse the mug, and if the stains aren’t fully gone, repeat the process until they are. Wash with your regular dish detergent, dry the mug, and you’re good to go.

Salt isn’t the only kitchen staple that’ll clean your mug, though. If you’ve got lemon juice on hand, all you’ve got to do is allow it to sit on the stains for a few moments, and then, use a cloth to wipe them away. You can even add salt for a bit more scouring power.

The next time you avoid that old favorite coffee mug because of its unsightly stains, just grab the salt.