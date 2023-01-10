7 Sleep Products That’ll Help You Get Better Rest

It’s hard to underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. If you’ve found yourself tossing and turning in bed lately, it might be time to get some products that will help you catch more Zs. From affordable bedroom accessories to worth-it investments, these items are sure to help you get better rest this year.

Victoria’s Lavender Pillow and Linen Spray

A simple pillow spray is a natural and effective way to get better sleep. Victoria’s Lavender Pillow and Linen Spray is powered by lavender essential oil, which is known for its calming and relaxing properties.

Simply spritz the spray on your pillow and linens before bedtime to create a soothing atmosphere that will help you drift off to sleep. In addition to its sleep-promoting benefits, this spray is handmade with all-natural ingredients, making it a safe and healthy choice for your bedtime routine. Just be careful if you have pets who like to snuggle with you in bed—essential oils may be too strong for their noses.

Honeydew Scrumptious Side Pillow

The Honeydew Scrumptious Side Pillow is a great choice for side sleepers looking to improve their sleep quality. The unique shape of the pillow is designed to support your neck, head, and shoulders while you sleep on your side, helping to reduce pressure points and alleviate pain.

The pillow is also made from a cooling gel memory foam, which helps regulate your body temperature and prevents you from overheating while you sleep. The brand also sells other top-rated pillows and accessories to help you get the best sleep of your life.

Kroma Calming + Restore Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a key role in many bodily functions, including muscle relaxation and nervous system regulation. By taking a magnesium supplement before bed, you can help support your body’s natural relaxation processes and improve your sleep quality.

Kroma Calming + Restore Magnesium is an excellent choice for anyone interested in this supplement. This product combines prebiotics with three natural types of magnesium and L-theanine to encourage your body to relax and wind down. It also has zero added sugars, unlike some other brands, so you don’t have to worry about unwanted energy before bed.

Tip: Talk to your doctor before taking any new supplements.

LUCID Zoned Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Mattresses are expensive, so purchasing a new one isn’t always in the question. That being said, what you sleep on is going to impact your sleep more than almost anything else. If you don’t love your mattress, a good compromise is to try a mattress topper.

One of the best budget picks, the LUCID Zoned Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a great choice for anyone looking to improve their sleep. It’s made from a supportive and pressure-relieving gel memory foam, which is designed to contour to your body and help alleviate pressure points. The topper is also zoned, with different levels of firmness to support different parts of your body, such as your head, shoulders, and hips.

Pure Bedding Satin Sheets

If you’re a hot sleeper, upgrading your sheets can make a huge difference in how you sleep. Pure Bedding Satin Sheets are a luxurious and comfortable choice for anyone looking to improve their sleep.

Satin sheets are known for their smooth and silky texture, which feels amazing against your skin. They can also reduce the appearance of wrinkles and help you avoid frizzy hair. Plus, they’ll make you feel like you’re sleeping in a luxury hotel every single night.

LEMOMO Blackout Curtains

The key to a great night’s sleep is a dark room. LEMOMO Blackout Curtains are an excellent choice for those looking to improve their sleep quality. These curtains are designed to block out light, making them ideal for use in bedrooms or other rooms where you need to sleep during the day.

Made from a thick, high-quality material that effectively blocks out light from windows, these curtains help to create a dark and peaceful sleep environment in your bedroom. In addition to their ability to improve sleep, these blackout curtains are also energy-efficient, helping to keep your home cool in the summer and warm in the winter by preventing heat transfer through windows.

Waowoo Weighted Blanket

Ongoing research has shown that weighted blankets can help relieve stress and decrease anxiety, making them a great addition to your room if you have trouble falling asleep. The Waowoo Weighted Blanket is specifically designed to help you relax and fall asleep faster, thanks to its weighted design that makes you feel like you’re being hugged.

This blanket is durable and portable, thanks to its evenly distributed pockets of glass beads and improved fabric quality. A blanket cover, which is sold separately, is recommended for easy cleaning.

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential for your overall health and well-being. These products will help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling more refreshed.